A US-led Counter-Resistance

Panorama

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

A US-led Counter-Resistance

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 03:28 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Build Back Better World (B3W): President Joe Biden unveiled the "Build Back Better World" (B3W) global infrastructure program at the G7 conference in June 2021 to supposedly counter China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The B3W seeks to collaborate with G-7 nations (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States) to attract more than $40 trillion in funding for infrastructure projects, with a focus on gender parity, health security, and the reduction of climate change.

AUKUS: In September 2021, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia established the AUKUS security alliance.

The collaboration has as its primary goal exchanging knowledge and cutting-edge technology in the fields of security and defence, including the creation of a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian Navy.

The alliance is thought to be a reaction to China's expanding military might and territorial ambitions in the Indo-Pacific area.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad): The United States, Japan, Australia, and India make up the "Quad". The group was reactivated in 2017, and since then, it has met frequently to talk about topics relating to regional security, notably China's expanding military aggression in the area. 

Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): Twelve nations from the Pacific Rim, including the US, Japan, and Australia, negotiated the TPP, a free trade pact.

Although the deal was signed in 2016, the United States never approved it because the Trump administration withdrew in 2017.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership was however developed by the remaining eleven nations (CPTPP).

The accord aims to strengthen economic ties between the participating nations and reduce China's regional dominance.

World+Biz

G7 / CPTPP / USA-China Power Struggle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

4h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

4h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

2h | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

4h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

19h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'