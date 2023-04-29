A US-led Counter-Resistance

Build Back Better World (B3W): President Joe Biden unveiled the "Build Back Better World" (B3W) global infrastructure program at the G7 conference in June 2021 to supposedly counter China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The B3W seeks to collaborate with G-7 nations (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States) to attract more than $40 trillion in funding for infrastructure projects, with a focus on gender parity, health security, and the reduction of climate change.

AUKUS: In September 2021, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia established the AUKUS security alliance.

The collaboration has as its primary goal exchanging knowledge and cutting-edge technology in the fields of security and defence, including the creation of a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian Navy.

The alliance is thought to be a reaction to China's expanding military might and territorial ambitions in the Indo-Pacific area.

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad): The United States, Japan, Australia, and India make up the "Quad". The group was reactivated in 2017, and since then, it has met frequently to talk about topics relating to regional security, notably China's expanding military aggression in the area.

Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): Twelve nations from the Pacific Rim, including the US, Japan, and Australia, negotiated the TPP, a free trade pact.

Although the deal was signed in 2016, the United States never approved it because the Trump administration withdrew in 2017.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership was however developed by the remaining eleven nations (CPTPP).

The accord aims to strengthen economic ties between the participating nations and reduce China's regional dominance.