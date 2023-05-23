Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

In 2016, Ajit Chandra Bhowmik made the difficult decision to part with his old bicycle, a black classic model by Phoenix that had been in the family for 40 years.

The bicycle was a wedding gift to his father, Khitish Chandra Bhowmik, in 1973. Ajit rode the bicycle for two decades after his father's passing.

For Ajit, it was not an easy decision to sell the bicycle. "It had been my companion from day one since I started my grocery shop - Bhowmik Store - in Laxmipur Fish Market Road," he recalled.

However, as he grew tired of cycling and auto-rickshaws became more prevalent, he decided to sell the bicycle. It also required regular maintenance, adding to the cost of keeping it.

Eventually, he found a buyer who purchased the two-wheeler for Tk500. Every time I visited Ajit's shop, I used to look at the cycle and wonder about its age. The wear and tear of 40 years was written all over it.

For many, Phoenix cycles have been a significant part of their childhood. When I was a child, as I was learning how to ride a bicycle, I could not put my leg over the seat.

Like many children my age, I resorted to placing my legs through the triangular frame and reaching the other side to pedal in repetitive half strokes.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

We did not have mini bicycles back then, so we would borrow a bicycle from a grandparent or uncle and ride in our own unique style, often falling and grazing our knees in the process. Most of us know at least one friend or cousin with a significant scar from falling off a bicycle as a child.

Tarequzzaman Akash, now a car driver, said, "I used to steal my father's Phoenix to ride and fall - a lot, and later play hide and seek with my mother so she couldn't catch me with the bruises on my knees and elbows."

Though today's generation may know it as 'Bangla cycle', Phoenix bicycles originated in Shanghai, China. In 1897, during the reign of Emperor Guangxu of the Qing Dynasty, a Shanghai businessman named Zhu Tongsheng opened the Tongchang Bicycle Shop at 604, Nanjing Road to sell bicycles and parts, setting a precedent in the Chinese bicycle industry. Phoenix developed out of this shop.

The classic Phoenix models are rarely seen these days. With over a hundred cycle shops, Dhaka's Bongshal is the country's biggest bicycle market. One of the oldest shops was Sonali Cycle Store.

Sonali was the main seller of Phoenix since Bangladesh's independence. The shop still sells this bicycle at Tk17,500.

"Our shop was the main distributor of these cycles and we used to collect them from Meghna Group who imported them from China," said Sharafat Ullah Shahed, director of Sonali Cycle Store.

Phoenix bicycle is a special-supported export product of China and had been presented to foreign leaders in the past as a welcoming gift during their visits to the country. This gift-giving tradition spread beyond borders and became popular in countries like Bangladesh.

"It was customary in many parts of the country for the bride's father to promise a Phoenix cycle and a wristwatch for the groom, before discussing marriage," shared Monu Mia, a businessman in Bongshal for over 40 years.

This was even conceptualised in a 2002 Bangla drama titled 'D-Chokrozan' (bicycle in English) where the bride's father had to sell off his cattle to buy a Phoenix bicycle for his son-in-law. The Phoenix cycle has also made appearances in other television dramas and movies.

"From military personnel to farmers to runners, people from all walks of life used to ride these cycles. Back in 1968, some bike brands like Nilam and Hamilton tried to compete against Phoenix but they couldn't hold a candle to Phoenix's popularity," shared Monu Mia, who used to lend a hand in his father's cycle business when he was young.

According to Monu Mia and Sonali Cycle's Shahed, Tangail was a massive market for Phoenix cycles in the 1970s. "Tangail was our biggest market. Bicycles were popular wedding gifts in this district, and even stories circulated of grooms abandoning weddings if they didn't receive the promised Phoenix cycle," Monu Mia added.

At Monu Mia's suggestion, I visited Tangail to witness the lasting craze for Phoenix cycles. As I alighted from the bus at Tangail's new bus stop and headed towards Victoria Road, I came across at least 20 old Phoenix cycles here and there during my 15-minute walk. Although there were several cycle stores lining Victoria Road, none of them stocked the old Phoenix bikes anymore.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

60-year-old Sunil Chandra Das, who owns and operates Cycle Haven, is a witness to the Phoenix craze that once swept the district. Sunil has been working as a cycle mechanic for nearly 50 years and fondly recalls the golden era of Phoenix.

"It used to come in five pieces in a wooden box. I remember Jantrik Biponi, the biggest dealer in town at the time, receiving a three-truck consignment of Phoenix cycles," he recollected.

He added, "Many cycle stores were established at that time and they solely relied on the sales of Phoenix. While there is still some demand for the cycle, only the Moni Cycle store sells it nowadays."

Since it was a Friday, most shops were closed. However, I was fortunate enough to talk to Biplab Gun Moni, the owner of Moni Cycle Store, which is the largest cycle shop in the market.

Although he inherited the business from his father Pobitro Gun, he personally witnessed some of Phoenix cycle's popularity. When asked about it, he replied, "You can say in one sentence that the Phoenix cycle, known locally as 'Phoenix 28 Cycle', is now dead as a doornail. When I was younger, even 20 years ago, this cycle used to sell like hot cakes."

He also shared that every shop in the row used to sell between five to 10 cycles daily. "Now, we sell a maximum of five units in a month." Moni's father used to purchase their cycles from Sonali Cycle, who offered them at a slightly lower price than other shops. "I remember it started from Tk3,500 to Tk4,000."

I was curious to know, if sales were low, why were they still keeping the bicycles at their store? Moni said, "Some older folks in the village still believe it's the bee's knees (having a high standard), so they still look for it. That's why we keep it in small quantities."

Dulal Saha, who runs an unani medicine shop in Tangail town, owns a bicycle which appeared to be the oldest of all the ones I had seen.

Although it looked like a Phoenix, it was actually a Hercules, as Dulal explained. Hercules was a British brand but was too costly for the average earner, which prompted China to fill the gap with Phoenix.

"42 years ago, I bought it second hand for Tk700. Its previous owner used it for over 40 years (I found it hard to believe) and told me that people would visit his home just to see his cycle," Dulal shared.

During my exploration, I also met 23-year-old Sajib Karmaker who was riding one of these oldies. "My father purchased it for Tk6,000 around 25 years ago," he revealed. "He was given a Hero cycle at his wedding but he sold it within a week to buy this Phoenix," he added.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Apart from regular use, the Phoenix cycle was also utilised for heavy-duty tasks. During the potato harvest season, typically in February and March, Phoenix cycles could be seen in long lines, transporting sacks of potatoes in Munshiganj and Rangpur.

These cycles were known for their exceptional strength, as people could carry up to four full sacks of potatoes at a time from the field to the bazaar or warehouse. They were able to traverse difficult terrains such as paddy fields where other vehicles struggled to reach.

However, with time, the popularity of Phoenix cycles dwindled among the younger generation. While they were designed for efficiency and practicality, newer generations preferred more modern designs.

Additionally, Bangladeshi companies like Meghna Group started producing bicycles within the country, further contributing to the decline of the Phoenix cycle.

Lutfhul Bari, director of operations at Meghna Group, said, "We first imported Phoenix and continued it for a long time. Now, we make better cycles than those. We also offer bikes that look similar to the old Phoenix bikes."

Nowadays, cycling is largely seen as a recreational activity. In the past, bicycles also served as a primary mode of transportation for many people, and the Phoenix cycle was a popular choice among the older generation for their daily use.

However, with the development of better roads and the introduction of various motorised vehicles, classic cycles like the Phoenix became outdated.

In an attempt to modernise their machines, Phoenix made changes but they were unable to grab a significant piece of the pie due to shifting consumer preferences and growing dominance of local companies.

"Unlike Phoenix's practical designs, newer bicycles focused more on aesthetics and recreational purposes," stated Shahed of Sonali Cycle, adding, "unfortunately, Phoenix failed to adapt to these changing trends, and as a result, even though they dominated the market 20 years ago, their popularity waned with the rise of fashionable cycles."

