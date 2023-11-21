Youth held in Ctg for selling stolen bicycles online

Crime

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 05:29 pm

Acting on a tip-off, the police took Shahriar Chowdhury Obhi, 26, into custody from the Barek Building area under the Bandar police station on Sunday (19 November). Photo: TBS
Acting on a tip-off, the police took Shahriar Chowdhury Obhi, 26, into custody from the Barek Building area under the Bandar police station on Sunday (19 November). Photo: TBS

The Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) detained a man over stealing bicycles from various locations across the city and selling them through online advertisements.

Acting on a tip-off, the police took Shahriar Chowdhury Obhi, 26, into custody from the Barek Building area under the Bandar police station on Sunday (19 November). 

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of DB (West) Ali Hossain issued a press release on Tuesday (21 November). 

The arrested individual allegedly stole bicycles from different areas in the city and hoarded them. Later, he began to sell the stolen bicycles by putting up advertisements on his Facebook page.

According to the DB, Abhi was picked up on Sunday evening while in the process of handing over a bicycle to a customer after a sale. During the arrest, Obhi reportedly failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the bicycles or their original owners.

Following an investigation and the filing of a case against Obhi at the Bandar police station, he was subsequently presented before the court.

