A life plentiful with love for plants

When Md Azharul Islam Khan was a young boy, his father planted a jasmine tree. He would check every day to see if the flowers had bloomed. He spent most of his time caring for different plants, visiting them, observing their growth, and learning about unfamiliar ones.

In 1985, at the age of 15, a significant incident occurred that influenced Azharul's entire life. His devotion to the plants had led to a decline in his academic performance. One day, his father reprimanded him severely, prompting him to leave the house.

Even in his distress, it wasn't the departure from home that upset him the most, but the thought of not seeing the roses in the garden again.

On his way, he noticed a new plant on the roadside, and he was both curious and apprehensive about it. Eventually, he discovered that the plant was rich in medicinal properties. That was when his interest in plants reached its peak.

Today, known for passionately sharing diverse, lesser-known, and scientific insights about plants across social media platforms, Azharul has earned the endearing title of Brikkho Bondhu (plant friend) from his followers.

For the last 15 years, he has been rectifying people's misconceptions about plants through his informative videos.

"One of my main goals is to draw people's attention to trees. If someone develops an interest in planting trees or discovers unknown facts about them through the information I provide, then my purpose is fulfilled," Azharul said.

The Business Standard recently had the opportunity to interview him, delving into his ongoing endeavours, the obstacles he encounters, and his future goals, all highlighting his resolute dedication to sharing plant-related knowledge with the public.

How he identifies plants

While Azharul, born in Nandail, Mymensingh in 1970, nurtured a fondness for plants since his childhood, enrollment in the Botany Department at Dhaka University in the 1988-89 batch further enriched his understanding of plants.

To this day, he remains a passionate learner of all things plants. In addition to consulting various books on plants, he gathers the latest information from knowledgeable sources. He never shies away from seeking assistance from friends and professors from his university for identifying plants that pose a challenge.

"There are certain plants with similar leaves and characteristics, making it tricky to distinguish them. In such cases, we rely on those who stay updated," he admitted.

Some of the individuals he consults for information include Abdur Rahim, a teacher from the Botany Department at Jahangirnagar University, along with Tapas Vardhan, Mostak Qadri, Timir Mostafa, Kawsar Mostafa, Mohammad Jasim Uddin, a Taxonomy Professor at Dhaka University, and several others.

When asked about the possibility of misidentifying a plant, he said, "To err is human. I'm not above making mistakes. Yet, one can minimise errors by staying updated. That's why regular study and keeping track of new research papers are essential."

He also remains attentive to the American Botanical Society page for the latest updates and has established connections with plant experts through his Facebook page. Their appreciation of his work fuels his passion even more.

"Researching and gaining knowledge about plants has become my passion. You could say it has become a vital cornerstone of my life," he said.

A close bonding with Dwijen Sharma

In his pursuit of recognising various plant species and enlightening others about unfamiliar plants, Azharul considers this mission a significant responsibility.

Despite not possessing the same physical strength as before, he persists in this endeavour, propelled by his mental fortitude. In addition to disseminating plant-related knowledge, he remains open to learning from everyone, embracing a student's mentality.

While doing so, he also struck a close repertoire with Dwijen Sharma, the legendary naturalist and science writer.

"Dwijen Sharma lived next door to me. I used to visit him often and discuss plants. Whenever I had any uncertainties or lacked information, I sought his guidance," reminisced Azharul.

He also noted that Sharma consistently offered significant assistance to him, displaying eagerness in imparting his knowledge.

More than 60 species of plants in his garden

Azharul firmly maintains that plants, regardless of their location, offer benefits to everyone, as there is no distinction in their capacity to serve people.

During the 1980s, Azharul used to procure various plant species from Dhaka and transport them to Mymensingh. His aspiration was to cultivate diverse tree types in his garden.

Driven by this vision, he began planting trees in his village residence. His garden now boasts over 60 different plant species, and he continues to actively introduce more varieties.

"When I return home, my first task is to step out of the car at 8 in the morning and tend the garden. Many evenings are spent engrossed in these activities. I find solace and affection in this labour," Azharul said.

In addition to nurturing his personal garden, he seizes every opportunity to care for the plants in other people's gardens as well.

A huge collection of local and foreign books on plants

He tries to encompass a comprehensive range of plant-based literature in his collection, including works by Bangladeshi as well as foreign authors.

Addressing the possibility of tedium from his extensive study of trees, he shared, "It's my sole passion. Whenever I come across a new book, I make it a point to acquire it promptly. I derive immense satisfaction from learning about trees myself and imparting that knowledge to others."

His collection includes books written by Dwijen Sharma, Tapan Kumar Dey, Chayan Vikas Bhadra, Dr. Kamrul Haque, Professor Dr. Nishith Kumar Pal, Matin Raihan, Jalaluddin Ahmed, Nawajesh Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Dr. Books by Mohammad Abul Hasan, Bipradas Barua, Zayed Farid and many others.

'Plants live on without being alive'

A psychologist once stated, "Rabindranath lived all his life." Because, to the said psychologist, to live and to be alive are not identical. Those who truly live are actively creative and continually benefit others throughout their lives.

Azharul resorts to the same philosophy as he goes on to discuss the significance, benefits, and necessity of plants.

"Plants live and bestow benefits persistently, even during their final days. They remain useful," said Azharul.

Furthermore, he highlights the presence of certain highly medicinal yet neglected plants. Medicines derived from these plants foster good health, yet they often go unnoticed.

"Sarpagandhya, for instance, boasts a multitude of benefits but remains unfamiliar to many. Nearly every part of this plant contributes to preventing various illnesses," he explained.

The importance of cultivating awareness early on

Azharul also talked about the importance of instilling awareness about plants from a young age. He recalled his own childhood interest in trees and expressed his belief that children hold the key to preserving this interest for future generations.

Advocating for comprehensive plant education in schools, he underscored the need for campaigns and proper guidance to ensure that the significance and necessity of trees are ingrained in young minds, thereby benefiting the future.

"One of my aspirations is to educate individuals about plants, starting from the school level. I wish to enlighten young boys and girls about the advantages and care of trees. I aspire to begin this work from its very roots, cultivating a beautiful future generation."

The challenges he encounters

The realm of science is exceptionally dynamic. Keeping up with its ceaseless changes is undeniably one of the most challenging tasks of disseminating information.

When questioned about how he manages the pressure, Azharul remarked, "In botany science, what holds true today might be proven incorrect a few days later. What's deemed beneficial for people today might alter shortly. That's why staying up-to-date is crucial."

He explained that there have been many such instances where a previously shared informative video about a plant was later discovered to be erroneous and potentially harmful. In such cases, he re-uploads the video and acknowledges the earlier misinformation.

"This process of daily updates or revised information is a routine occurrence, and I believe vigilance is one of the greatest challenges," he opined.

In addition to these challenges, he encounters various kinds of negative comments as well. Many individuals post irrelevant remarks without comprehending the content. Some argue about outdated information in the comment section.

He noted that the limitations of people's knowledge often hinder the publication of his videos.

'I want to live with plants forever'

Just as plants possess beneficial attributes, they also carry potential risks. Being well-informed about a tree, its attributes, and methods of identification can facilitate the recognition of any potential harmful aspects of the tree.

"I strive to enlighten people. Just as I highlight the positive aspects of plants, I also endeavour to raise awareness about their negative aspects," Azharul said.

And he aspires to continue this work indefinitely. "Plants have always been a part of my life. So, I want to live with them forever," he concluded.