ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

Brands

Fateen Farhan
14 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

To fill the gap of greenery in many city dwellers' lives, ProPlanters took a professional approach, which helps many people get acquainted with green décor

Fateen Farhan
14 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 12:02 pm
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters offers the ultimate solution for people who want to connect with nature. For the past seven years, they have been filling homes with life through home-friendly plants and elegant décor, with an aim to inspire people to be more sensitive and caring towards the environment and nature. 

They focus their service in Dhaka city, where unplanned development often leads to an absence of greenery in many areas. 

To fill the gap of greenery in many city dwellers' lives, ProPlanters took a professional approach, which helps many people get acquainted with green décor. Here are a few of their items, which have captured the hearts of plant lovers.

Bird's Nest Snake Plant
Price: Tk850

The Bird's Nest Snake Plant is one of the popular products, which comes with a 4.5" high hexagonal concrete pot with a terracotta tray. 

Handmade products will always hold a special place in our hearts and the mesmerising hexagonal pot, made using a mould, is no exception. 

The Bird's Nest Snake plant is the main attraction of this beautiful piece. The plant has garnered a high demand due to how gorgeous and user-friendly it is. It is an excellent plant for beginners as it does not require much maintenance.

TerraTab
Price: Tk375

TerraTab is a breathtaking product of their terracotta pot series, which is unarguably a beautiful combination of nature and culture. This signature design is also a significant example of handcrafted products. 

The TerraTab also comes with a tray to collect the excess water from watering the plants within it. This unique tabletop pot has a diameter of 5 inches and a height of 6.5 inches. 

It is just the perfect size to fit into an office or room and comes in a natural tone that will not clash with other décor. 

Hanging Pot with Attached Tray
Price: Tk570

The hanging ceramic pot with an attached tray is one of the eye-catching handcrafted beauties of ProPlanters. The hanging string and S-hook help you attach it to high areas, perfect for a verandah. 

The string is sturdy to ensure that the pot will not fall. As it is made to be hung, it is a great fit for lightweight plants such as various pothos plants. 

The design is a bit louder than others, but indeed unique as it consists of a marble-like pattern. 

Where to find: www .proplantersbd .com

Features

plants / plant tree / Planting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

1h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

4h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

4h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

18h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

18h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

19h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings