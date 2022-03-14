ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters offers the ultimate solution for people who want to connect with nature. For the past seven years, they have been filling homes with life through home-friendly plants and elegant décor, with an aim to inspire people to be more sensitive and caring towards the environment and nature.

They focus their service in Dhaka city, where unplanned development often leads to an absence of greenery in many areas.

To fill the gap of greenery in many city dwellers' lives, ProPlanters took a professional approach, which helps many people get acquainted with green décor. Here are a few of their items, which have captured the hearts of plant lovers.

Bird's Nest Snake Plant

Price: Tk850

The Bird's Nest Snake Plant is one of the popular products, which comes with a 4.5" high hexagonal concrete pot with a terracotta tray.

Handmade products will always hold a special place in our hearts and the mesmerising hexagonal pot, made using a mould, is no exception.

The Bird's Nest Snake plant is the main attraction of this beautiful piece. The plant has garnered a high demand due to how gorgeous and user-friendly it is. It is an excellent plant for beginners as it does not require much maintenance.

TerraTab

Price: Tk375

TerraTab is a breathtaking product of their terracotta pot series, which is unarguably a beautiful combination of nature and culture. This signature design is also a significant example of handcrafted products.

The TerraTab also comes with a tray to collect the excess water from watering the plants within it. This unique tabletop pot has a diameter of 5 inches and a height of 6.5 inches.

It is just the perfect size to fit into an office or room and comes in a natural tone that will not clash with other décor.

Hanging Pot with Attached Tray

Price: Tk570

The hanging ceramic pot with an attached tray is one of the eye-catching handcrafted beauties of ProPlanters. The hanging string and S-hook help you attach it to high areas, perfect for a verandah.

The string is sturdy to ensure that the pot will not fall. As it is made to be hung, it is a great fit for lightweight plants such as various pothos plants.

The design is a bit louder than others, but indeed unique as it consists of a marble-like pattern.

Where to find: www .proplantersbd .com