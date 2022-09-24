Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

Panorama

Enam Ul Haque
24 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

Brown-winged Kingfisher is the largest kingfisher of Bangladesh. Sundarban has the largest population of Brown-winged Kingfisher in the world

Enam Ul Haque
24 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 12:30 pm
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

We were thrilled to spot a hefty red-and-brown bird sitting atop a dead Gewa Tree at the confluence of a narrow channel branching off southwards from the Harbaria Khal. The watchful bird flew into the forest as soon as our boat veered right to enter that channel. We knew that the distinctive bird was a Brown-winged Kingfisher; and expected it to show up again in the channel. 

We were confident of bumping into the Brown-winged Kingfisher again because it lived in narrow channels like the one we were taking. It loves to sit on the branches of Mangrove by the muddy banks of the narrow channels called Khal or Bharani. We cannot think of a Sundarban tour without an encounter with this matchless bird, the largest kingfisher of Bangladesh.     

Sundarban also has the largest population of Brown-winged Kingfisher in the world. The chunky kingfisher lives solely in the Mangrove; and is found only in the Mangroves of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Malaysia and Thailand. That is no good news for the long-term survival of this bird, especially when people have been invading the mangrove of this region ruthlessly.

A watchful Kingfisher. Photo: Enam Ul Haque
A watchful Kingfisher. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The global population of the Brown-winged Kingfisher has been falling; and it has become a Near Threatened species of the world. In Bangladesh, it is one of the 16 birds regarded as Vulnerable. It has, however, not been doing as poorly as the other iconic bird of Sundarban, the Masked Finfoot has been categorised Endangered; and may soon be Critically Endangered.  

Mangrove, the only habitat a Brown-winged Kingfisher calls its home, has been dwindling over the past 50 years. Unfortunately, the Mangrove grows on thin slices of inter-tidal mudflat at the coast; and not as a dense forest with the only exception of Sundarban. A lot of coastal Mangroves in Malaysia and Thailand were destroyed as the salt-pans, shrimp-farms etcetera proliferated. 

Bangladesh and India have done less damage to the Mangrove of the Sundarban, thanks to the presence of man-eaters there. Human encroachment into our part of Sundarban has been slow and timid because of the hazards the tigers posed to people living off the resources of the Mangrove. Another barrier to human invasion is salinity; the dearth of drinkable water in Sundarban.

Astonishingly, the people of Bangladesh have managed to extend the Mangrove belt along the coast by planting seedlings, a blessing for our Mangrove loving kingfishers. The primary purpose of the green belt of Mangrove along the coast is to act as a barrier to cyclones and tidal surges. There is no reason why it should also not serve as a decent habitat for Brown-winged Kingfishers.

Kingfisher on a dead tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque
Kingfisher on a dead tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

We have already seen Brown-winged Kingfishers in the planted Mangroves in Bangladesh. The colonisation of the new Mangrove is necessary for their survival. With an ever-growing boat-traffic through the major rivers, a good part of Sundarban is becoming too polluted to serve as their home. Now the kingfishers live mostly in the narrow channels; and rarely along the main rivers. 

As anticipated, after a few minutes of boating we found the Brown-winged Kingfisher sitting on a Gewa Tree by the creek. Its gigantic dagger-like bill was all red and ready for a crab, mudskipper or fish to show up anywhere near. Its diminutive baby-toes looked incredibly small, although as red as the bill; and the fine black outlines around its eyes seemed like the handiwork of a beautician.

No crab or mudskipper showed up near the kingfisher; but our boat did. The wary kingfisher took off and flew a short distance ahead of us to settle on a suitable Gewa Tree on the bank. In a narrow creek, the kingfishers usually fly some distance ahead of a moving boat and settle down on the bank. They fly again as the boat comes near them; and endlessly repeat that bizarre hopping ahead of a boat.

We do not think the kingfishers are unable to comprehend the direction of a moving boat and keep flying forward foolishly. It is quite possible that they repeatedly fly ahead and sit again and again expecting to catch their prey's rushing pell-mell in front of a moving boat. We have seen the Great Egrets in the narrow channels of Sundarban do the same again and again.

Kingfisher before a plunge. Photo: Enam Ul Haque
Kingfisher before a plunge. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A little ahead of our boat we saw the Brown-winged Kingfisher poised to dive down from the branch it had settled on. We were all prepared to witness and photograph a powerful plunge on its prey. And the obliging kingfisher did take the plunge; but in vain. Somehow, the prey escaped and the bird flew off wet and ruffled. We got a good photo, but the bird got nothing.   

The bird settled again ahead of us. It seemed far less miserable than we were at its spectacular failure. The kingfisher appeared very well prepared for such letdowns. It looked as vigorous and decorous as before; and as eager for the next plunge. But we doubted if the bird wished as hard as we did for the success of the next attempt. The kingfisher was better prepared for failures than we were. 

The success did come in due course. We saw the Kingfisher descend to the mud and grab a small crab. It quickly gulped the clumsy crab along with its nippers and flew back to a drooping branch. There it continued with its day-long vigil on the moving tide. There was no euphoria and no merriment for a successful hunt. We espied no trace of conceit on its beautiful orange face. 

Kingfisher on a nose-dive. Photo: Enam Ul Haque
Kingfisher on a nose-dive. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

We remembered these fascinating lines written on a kingfisher by WH Davies - an aberrant Georgian poet, a great nature lover and a super-trump of the early twentieth century:

Get thee on boughs and clap thy wings
Before the windows of proud kings.
Nay, lovely Bird, thou art not vain;
Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind.

Features / Top News

Haque’s eye view / wildlife photography / Birdwatching

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

3h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

1h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

13h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

17h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

22h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh