UNDP launches Click for Wildlife campaign marking the World Wildlife Day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prior to World Wildlife Day on 3 March, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a social media campaign titled – #Click4Wildlife – to create mass awareness about wildlife conservation.

The first of its kind, the online campaign calls for submissions of wildlife photographs in Bangladesh, a selection of which will be displayed in a virtual exhibition hosted online by UNDP during World Wildlife Day, reads a press release.

"Humans cannot exist without nature, and it is essential for all of us to realise the importance of wildlife conservation," said UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller.

"UNDP has long been working to restore and preserve habitats and create enabling environments where nature and humans can co-exist side by side," he added. 

"We believe this campaign and exhibition will make people realise the beauty of nature and raise awareness about its conservation."

The participation process is very simple. Anyone who is interested in participating will have to post the picture they want to submit publicly on their social media profile on Facebook and Instagram.

They must use the '#Click4Wildlife' hashtag and tag @UNDPBD (Facebook) or @undpbangladesh (Instagram) in the caption and direct message the post link to either UNDP's Facebook page or Instagram page to complete the submission.

The top 20 photographers will be selected from the submissions based on the likes/reactions to their posts. 

The selected photographers will be featured in the virtual exhibition and win digital certificates and goodies from UNDP.  The deadline for submission and evaluation is 28 February 2023.

