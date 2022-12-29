Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

Bangladesh inaugurates the country's first metro rail system, MRT-6, in the heart of Dhaka. The need fo an efficient communication system capable of alleviating the sufferings of city dwellers has always existed. Dhaka's traffic has long been a source of concern for both citizens and foreign visitors. The metro rail appears to be an important step toward a better Dhaka.

Can metro rail truly be a game changer in terms of boosting the economy and mitigating the suffering of millions? To find the answers, this phenomenon must be examined from various angles.

Is it too late to incorporate Metro rail technology into our communication network?

In 1863, London had the world's first modern mass rapid transit system. London's metro rail system, popularly known as the Tube, took approximately 30 years to develop. Metro rail reached Asia after a 64-year delay.

Japan was the first Asian country to open a subway system for public use in 1927. Other Asian countries, including China, India, Hong Kong, and South Korea, have since developed their own metro rail systems for their cities. However, Nepal, Cambodia and Bhutan don't have a metro rail system yet.

Pakistan inaugurated its Lahore metro rail in 2020. It took 73 years for Pakistan to include the metro rail in its communication infrastructure after independence in 1947. But Bangladesh, within only 51 years of its birth, is inaugurating the MRT6.

Economic viability of the project

The project is being implemented with the assistance of Japan, one of Bangladesh's trusted development partners. JICA is financing 75% of the project through a loan, with the government funding the remaining 25%. Thus, JICA contributes $2.13 billion of the $2.82 billion project cost at a 0.01% interest rate. Even though the interest rate is quite low, profit generation is essential to repay the loan.

Metro rail was initiated as a public project rather than a business project. The vision of the infrastructure, like that of other government projects, is to serve the people of the country. The ride, however, will not be free. MRT-6 fares range from BDT20 to BDT100. When compared to current public transportation fares, the charge is quite high. Will this 'high price' be sufficient to cover the project's costs?

Leaving aside the initial project costs, rough estimates indicate that the daily cost of running the metro train will be around Tk2.33 crore. To cover the floating costs, the train must transport 483,000 passengers. As a result, meeting even the BEP (Break Even Point) may be difficult unless commuters are drawn to it.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, the responsible authority, intends to generate at least 30% of its revenue from sources other than ticket sales. Each station will have a station plaza, a transit-oriented development (TOD), and other commercial facilities.

Each TOD hub will include a world-class theme park, lodging options, a market for necessities, and shopping centres. Still, the project's economic viability will depend on the sustainable and prudent management of the project.

Reducing traffic congestion and travel time

The havoc of traffic in the country's capital—Dhaka, is well-known. It ranked fourth worldwide according to the Global Traffic Index 2022. According to the Copenhagen Consensus, the average traffic speed in Dhaka fell to 6.4 kph from 13.7 kph within a decade. If vehicle growth continues at its current pace, without substantial public transport investment, the average speed may fall to 4.7 kph by 2035—about as slow as walking.

Bangladesh is ranked third in the world in terms of time lost in traffic. However, with the inauguration of MRT-6, city dwellers will be able to travel from Uttara to Kamalapur in 40 minutes instead of three and a half hours.

The metro rail system will save time not only for the 60,000 users but also for non-users. One-third of those who used buses or private cars will switch to metro rail, significantly reducing the number of vehicles on the route. As a result, citizens will be able to enjoy less congested travel.

Reducing cost

Metro Rail will save not only time and energy but also money because travelling by metro takes less time than travelling by private transportation. Purchasing tickets instead of fuel will result in a surplus and more savings. It is estimated the project will result in annual savings of $2.4 billion, equivalent to 1.5% of Bangladesh's GDP and 17% of total tax revenue.

Savings will be invested in the economy by either banks or individuals. This saving will help the country's economic development by increasing GDP growth. Thus, Metro rail will not only restructure the capital's communication system but will also have a positive impact on the country's economy. This new communication infrastructure will support the economy's goal of becoming developed by 2041.

Creating employment opportunities and women empowerment

Metro rail is a project that benefits both employed and unemployed people. Each rail station will have a waiting lounge, waste management plant, prayer space, fire fighting system, escalator, lift, and other amenities, in addition to the operating room and ticket counter. These necessitate a lot of labour, resulting in numerous job opportunities.

Aside from these workforces, the action plan for building a larger 130km metro rail network for the capital and surrounding areas by 2030 will create jobs for 12,000 engineers. It would also have the potential to triple job creation by developing forward and backward linkage industries and services.

MRT-6 has tried to break the conservatism of society that only men are supposed to drive or operate vehicles and offers equal job opportunities for women. For MRT-6, a woman has been selected and trained to become a rail operator and another woman to become a station controller. Thus, it is working towards SDG goal 5, gender equality through women empowerment.

Environmental issues

Air pollution in Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka, is primarily caused by polluting automobiles that emit pollutants such as dust and black smoke. Older vehicles produce a lot of black smoke, which has been identified as a significant contributor to air pollution. According to an emission inventory study, motor vehicles are a major source of air pollution, with diesel vehicles accounting for more than 80% of it.

However, the metro rail, as it will run entirely on electricity, won't produce black smoke. On the other hand, as the project will reduce the number of vehicles on the road, it will reduce black smoke and energy costs. Thus, this well-designed metro rail system is expected to reduce air pollution in Dhaka significantly. Metro rail may use the Clean Development Mechanism to reduce costs and CO2 emissions.

Regenerative braking allows Metro rail to 'generate' electricity while braking. This energy is returned to the system and can be used in an emergency. Solar energy will also be used to power the Metro rail. In addition, metro rail will utilise mass-spring system (MSS) technology to lessen noise, shock, and vibration. This innovation will lessen the metro rail's environmental impact.

Promoting cashless society

The introduction of metro rail will allow our people to benefit from the same technological advancements as the people of industrialised nations. Metro rail will enable users to travel using only one credit card. Digitisation and a gradual transition to a cashless economy will benefit the country's transportation network.

What's next?

Recent megaprojects show how Bangladeshi citizens are keeping up with the country's rapid growth. Whereas the Padma Multipurpose Bridge linked the country's south to the capital, the Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development on the other side. Thus, if properly maintained, metro rail will serve the nation and usher in a new era of development.

Dr Shafik A Rahman is a Postdoctoral Fellow, International Relations of Southeast Asia at the National University of Singapore. He completed his post-graduation and PhD in Politics and International relations from Queen Mary University of London, UK. He has experience working in Bangladesh, USA, UK, Singapore and Thailand.