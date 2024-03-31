AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

In Bangladesh, where caesarean deliveries have seen a worrying rise, the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital (AWCH) stands as a beacon of proactive healthcare.

With a steadfast commitment to promoting normal deliveries, AWCH prioritises the well-being of both mothers and babies, ensuring safe childbirth practices. It is a fully philanthropic non-profit hospital located in Beron, Ashulia right on the Tongi -Ashulia-EPZ bypass road.

AWCH fully supports normal deliveries including VBAC (vaginal birth after caesarean section), offering a viable alternative for mothers seeking to avoid repeat caesarean sections.

With adequate facilities and a dedicated round-the-clock team of medical professionals, the hospital has witnessed a significant drop in caesarean sections, the rates dropping from 68% to 36% between 2016 and 2023.

The hospital implements Robson's Classification system for normal deliveries, which, since its adoption in 2016 and 2017, has notably reduced caesarean delivery rates.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Dabir Ahmed pointed out that the hospital's seven-year commitment to reducing unnecessary caesarean sections has been possible due to the round-the-clock presence of consultants. It also acted as a key differentiator in promoting normal deliveries.

In contrast, according to an international health study published on 22 February 2022, the percentage of C-sections conducted in other private hospitals ranged between 75% and 80%.

This decline instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose AWCH for their childbirth needs.

Beyond national borders, the hospital has garnered recognition from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The recognition has enabled it to secure funding aimed at training healthcare professionals in Bangladesh and reducing unnecessary caesarean sections, attributable to the exemplary treatment provided by AWCH to the underprivileged community.

Remarkably, AWCH is one of only seven hospitals worldwide to receive such esteemed support, underscoring its leadership in maternal health and safe childbirth practices.

Moreover, AWCH extends its healthcare services beyond childbirth, catering to various patient needs akin to a general hospital. With a noble inception in 2004, the hospital prioritises providing high-quality healthcare to garment workers and the impoverished communities in the Savar industrial area.

Approximately 78% of the patients hail from low-income or impoverished segments, yet the hospital operates on the principle of not denying treatment due to financial constraints, offering financial assistance from a designated fund.

provides specialised care for women and children but also offers treatment for adult males. The hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD) operates from 8 am to 8 pm, including Fridays.

Additionally, the vaccination centre remains open for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) throughout the year. On average, the hospital gives between 150 to 200 vaccinations daily to the children.

The fees are significantly lower compared to other facilities in Dhaka. Consultation fees range from Tk250 to Tk500 in the Outpatient Department (OPD), with exemptions for subsequent visits within a week.

Ward bed and cabin rents are set at Tk500 and Tk2,000, respectively, making healthcare services affordable for all. Compared to standard hospital rates in the same community AWCH offers medical treatment at around 50% reduced cost, and medicines at a subsidised cost.

Patients are always treated by the best doctors, ensuring top-quality care alongside affordability.

The hospital's compassionate care extends to critical cases, exemplified by the successful treatment of a young dengue patient whose survival seemed bleak in other hospitals.

Despite financial constraints, AWCH provided top-notch ICU facilities, leading to the girl's miraculous recovery. Even with limited financial means, the family contributed minimally, with the hospital covering the rest.

Founded in 2004 through Shanta Holdings Limited's philanthropic initiative, AWCH is transitioning into a self-sustaining model. Shanta initially funded the hospital's setup and they continue to do so through contributing to the capital expenses for adding modern facilities and expansion.

The hospital now aims to cover expenses through revenue generation efforts, ensuring sustainability.

Dr Dabir underscores the importance of community engagement to bolster financial sustainability, acknowledging the challenge of serving a primarily low-income patient population while maintaining quality care.

AWCH not only provides top-quality treatment to the underprivileged community but also engages in community outreach initiatives. It educates garment workers through health campaigns and offers patient consultations.

The hospital plays a pivotal role in the medical landscape through its dedication to promoting normal childbirth and providing compassionate healthcare, thus setting a high standard for women's and children's health as well as patient-centred care in Bangladesh.