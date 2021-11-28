Slow fashion rises in Bangladesh

Slow fashion rises in Bangladesh

Friendship Colours of the Chars arranges the first fully-handmade, natural dyed fashion show 

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 01:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In order to celebrate the rise of sustainable, slow fashion in Bangladesh, Friendship Colours of the Chars organised 'A night of tradition' at Le Meridien Dhaka on November 26. 

The event was sponsored by The City Bank Limited with Persona as the makeup partner. 

More than 200 leaders across various industries, international organisations, formal administrations and more came together as the social enterprise showcased locally handmade fabrics. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Friendship Colours of the Chars is the first sustainable, slow fashion brand of the country. Their purpose is to provide training and employment to the women of the marginalised char regions of Bangladesh. 

The event aimed to celebrate the happiness their artisans craft by hand in a fast-moving mechanical world.  

"What makes the truest difference is how our products are made, particularly when it comes to fabrics. Only traditional techniques of weaving (handlooms), dyeing, printing and embroidery are used," said Nazra Mahjabeen Sabet, director operations, Friendship Colours of the Chars.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"All materials used are pure cotton and silk. Paramount of all, we practise zero waste principals and the colours applied are fully natural/vegetable dye or Azo Free dyes," she added.  

While global businesses applied change from the top down, Friendship Colours of the Chars began with a socially-ethical model, which is designed to help all stakeholders from the bottom up. 

Find their local shops on Floor 2, House 40, Road 12, Block E, Banani and House 352, Road 27, Dhanmondi. 

