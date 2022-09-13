Salman Khan’s clothing brand 'Being Human' to open outlet in Dhaka

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's clothing brand Being Human Clothing will open its first outlet in Bangladesh in the capital's Banani on Thursday (15 September).

Salman Khan's brother, actor Sohail Khan and his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and Being Human Clothing CEO Sanjeev Rao will attend the opening programme.

Being Human Clothing Bangladesh shared a video from their Facebook page in this regard on Tuesday (13 September), where Salman Khan announced the opening of the outlet.

"Official Confirmation from BHAI, Being Human Clothing is launching in the heart of Dhaka city. Be a part of the launch....Being Human Clothings' first showroom in Banani, 15th of September, 2022," the post read.