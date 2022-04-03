Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Rebranded as 'Persona Redefined', the Banani 11 outlet of Persona has been relocated to a new building and revamped with state of the art inspirations.

The pivotal location, the undisrupted view of the affluent neighbourhood of Banani on the front side and the serenity of the Banani Lake on the back makes this branch a class in itself.

Wreathed in the grace of the modern neoclassical interior, the renovated outlet is a utopia for beauty enthusiasts. The refurbishment does not only unveil Persona's new face but also introduces new services with the same old promise- uncompromising service.

New services like Keratin Smoothing, Radiance Therapy, Deep Hydration Facial are available in this branch. The branch has been open for all from 30 March, from 10am to 8pm.

This outlet covers an area of approximately 5,000 square feet. More than 50 customers can take services from here at the same time. Around 80 trained service providers are appointed in this branch.

Apart from the grand reception adorned with a striking chandelier and pastel furniture, the parlour has four designated sections named wellness, cutting, makeup, and pedicure/manicure.

Services are categorised section wise to avoid chaos. Currently, Persona offers more than 100 services to its customers.

"Functionality was the key concern when we designed this branch. Of course, the look is important, but we deliberately avoided interior features that jeopardise the efficacy of our services," said Shaon Tanvir, director, Business Development of Persona.

Established in 1998, Persona has proudly been one of the pioneers in the beauty related service industry of Bangladesh. This brand new branch of Persona is almost like a 25th-anniversary gift to its customers.

The interior was done by '4 Walls Inside Outside', an architecture firm. Inspired by Zaha Hadid, one of the top-tier architects of the world, curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch.

"Curves resemble femininity. Hence, we rounded up every edge of the corner of the parlour and decorated it with all the brightest colours of the colour palette," added Shaon.