First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

If you've been in the loop about Bollywood star Salman Khan's non-cinematic endeavours, you may have heard about the 'Being Human Foundation'. 

Chances are that you may have also seen a number of personalities and celebrities donning various 'Being Human' T-shirts, which are the products of the Being Human clothing line- a sister project of the same charitable foundation of Salman Khan. 

The brand has more than 500 outlets all over India, and is expanding across borders with its first-ever outlet in Bangladesh.

The inauguration is on 15 September at the capital's Banani.

Rehan Rahman and Mohaimin Mostafa, the co-owners of Crimson Cup Bangladesh, are the franchisees of this store.

In a conversation with TBS, Mohaimin said, "Salman Khan has an uncompromising fanbase in Bangladesh. Also, his clothing line sells quality products catering to the youth. I think, overall, this venture is full of potential."

This is the first foray of Rehan and Mohaimin into the arena of fashion.

Salehin F Nahian, the director of a leading construction firm Fakhor Uddin Brothers and the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industries, is also a co-owner of the franchise. 

The brand is a fusion of charity, humanism, fashion and glamour. A big portion of its profits from sales are contributed to 'Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation,' which is a charitable trust based in Mumbai, India. 

However, the brand is debuting in Bangladesh just as a fashion outlet. The charity plans are yet to be worked out.

Fashion and sports enthusiasts are the primary target group of the brand.

Sohail Khan, renowned actor and brother of Salman Khan and Salman's nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri and Sanjeev Rao, the CEO of Being Human will reportedly be present at the opening ceremony as well.

Aligned with the global trends and international quality standard, Being Human Clothing sells accessories for both men and women. Signed caps by Salman Khan will be sold to the first hundred customers.

Upon being asked about the price range of the products, Mohaiminul said, "the prices have been kept reasonable for all. We have done enough research on our demographics to set the price range."

The brand is also very popular for its athleisure apparel line.

Previously, Splash Fashions Bangladesh, a Dubai-born fashion retailer brand located in Jamuna Future Park, used to sell the products of the Being Human Store.

A few hours ago, the official page of Being Human Clothing Bangladesh uploaded a video featuring Salman Khan, which is receiving overwhelming responses from Bangladeshis.

"Official Confirmation from BHAI, Being human Clothing is Launching in the heart of Dhaka City. Be a part of the launch....Being Human Clothings' first showroom in Banani, 15th of September, 2022," the post read.

To know more, visit https://web.facebook.com/BeingHumanClothingBangladesh/

