Elevate your fashion game with crochet

From a pastime for grandmothers to gracing the runways, crochet has taken the fashion industry by storm. On social media platforms, people are incorporating crochet elements into their attire, so we reached out to some enthusiasts to get a feel for the vibe it brings.

Crochet, with its trendy, lightweight and boho-inspired looks, gained prominence in the 1960s and 1970s. The word 'crochet' finds its roots in the French word 'croc/croche,' meaning 'hook.' While it is believed to have originated in the 15th to 17th centuries, many cultures, including France, South Africa, England, Italy, Arabia and China, claim their own crochet histories. The true homeland of crochet remains a mystery, though some fibre artists suggest it started in the Middle East and spread to Spain shortly after.

Photo: Courtesy

The origins of crochet were utilitarian, initially used to create fishing nets, traps or clothing. Over the centuries, the patterns have evolved into more delicate, lacy and intricate designs.

Some designers are cautiously embracing the crochet trend with lightweight cotton and linen fabrics, while others are diving headfirst into head-to-toe yarn creations, including intricately woven bags, floaty dresses and hats.

Here is what they have in store.

Fashion-forward tops and dresses

Crochet tops have become must-have items in the fashion world. Designers are incorporating crochet into their collections, offering a fresh take on classic looks. These garments exude sophistication, bohemian charm and a relaxed vibe.

Crochet tops are often short and come in various styles, including floral, sleeveless and casual daytime wear for summer. Some pages also showcase crochet collar shirts, adding a touch of elegance to Western outfits.

When it comes to effortless chic dressing, few things compare to midi and long crochet dresses. They seamlessly blend with casual and special occasion outfits, such as beach parties. A crochet midi dress with delicate texture or a flowing maxi dress provides a perfect combination of comfort and style.

Samira Jaman, the owner of Crochet Samira, takes orders for crochet dresses and also creates poncho-style tops using crochet. According to her, the response from customers for these fashionable dresses has been fantastic.

When it's time to embrace the sun and the sea, crochet bikini tops add a trendy, bohemian twist to swimwear. These crafted pieces epitomise beach-chic fashion with their delicate patterns and flattering fits. Crochet bikini tops add an artisanal touch of elegance to swim attire, blending fashion with comfort.

To address concerns about comfort and itchiness, Mashiat Islam, a student at a private university in Dhaka who has worn crochet bikinis, said, "The fabric was smooth and provided a beautiful look, allowing me to pair it with a shrug and shorts on a beach trip."

You can find crochet tops, midi and long dresses on online marketplaces like Amazon, Daraz, and on local pages, including 'SHILA's Handmade Studio', 'Achats', 'Bella Adelaida', and 'Sushi Crochet'. Additionally, local markets offer a variety of crochet dresses that pair well with solid tees or inner clothing.

Crochet headwear

Photo: Collected

Crochet hats and headbands are a new fashion trend in the world of headwear.

Crochet accessories such as bandanas are beach-friendly, versatile and stylish, making them perfect for sunny days. They offer both fashion and function, protecting wearers from the sun's rays, keeping your hair neat in the breeze, and showcasing the craftsmanship that crochet enthusiasts admire.

Papiya Sultana loves to accessorise her daughter's boho looks with crochet hairclips, caps, bands and hats. She finds these accessories from online pages named 'Crochet Palette Bd', ' Sushi Crochet', 'SHILA's Handmade Studio' and 'Lavender Haze BD'.

Crochet accessories

Crochet bags have rightfully earned a spot in the world of accessories. They come in various shapes and sizes, from purses to oversized totes, and effortlessly infuse vintage charm into outfits. Crochet bags are not only stylish but also eco-friendly and sustainable. A handful of online pages named 'Yarn Closet', 'Fine Line-Thrift Bd', 'Aiyla- The Cozy Zone', 'Caroline's Collection' sell a wide range of crochet totes.

Photo: Collected

When it comes to crochet clothing and bags, crochet jewellery captures hearts with its delicate and beautiful designs. Crafted from fine threads, crochet earrings and lockets are lightweight and comfortable to wear, making them a perfect addition to outfits. The vibrant colours and intricate patterns of crochet earrings and lockets blend seamlessly with other accessories.

Photo: Collected

As no look is complete without ornaments, there are several creative makers who craft ornaments with crochet. Thread Marks, for instance, beautifully designs ornaments with themes that customers can even customise to match their ethnic looks and sarees, using symbols like flowers, signature signs, series, or music. You can check out more pages like 'Crochet Store by Oishi- Bee Store', 'Crochet palette BD', 'Raspberry Crochet', and 'Tuli's Crafts'.

Warmth combined with crochet

There's no better way to welcome the upcoming winter season than trendy crochet sweaters. Handcrafted, they offer the perfect blend of comfort and style. Each stitch represents the artist's skill, creativity and uniqueness, making them a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

Photo: Collected

Online pages like 'Daisy and Honey BD', 'Shila's Handmade Studio', 'Fashion Minis', 'Aiyla The Cozy Zone', 'Mystic Store',' Hello Honey' are already taking pre-orders for crochet outerwear for winter.