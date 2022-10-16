Deshal launches post-mastectomy collection

Renowned boutique fashion house Deshal has launched a post-mastectomy collection of clothes, a first in Bangladesh.

Titled 'Shaw', the launch of this new line of clothes marks the ongoing international cancer awareness month for breast cancer.

The line includes custom-made blouses, tank tops and prosthetic fillers. The collection became available at the brand's outlets from 7 October.

The products were designed after consulting with renowned cancer specialists of the Bangladesh Cancer Society, with mastectomy procedure patients trying out the clothes and giving feedback at every stage of product development.

Woven blouse. Photo: Courtesy

According to Global Cancer Observatory, 19 percent of the total female cancer patients in Bangladesh were breast cancer patients in 2020.

Many breast cancer patients need to have a mastectomy, which is the surgical removal of one or both of the breasts, completely or partially.

"I assessed the products myself. Moreover, to reconfirm and double-check, I have also consulted with a plastic surgeon. He assured me the products were safe to use," said Professor Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruque, Cancer Specialist and Joint secretary, Bangladesh Cancer Society.

A not-for-profit project, prices for the clothing items in the collection have been kept at highly affordable ranges, starting from only Tk150.