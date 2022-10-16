Deshal launches post-mastectomy collection

Mode

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 02:26 pm

Related News

Deshal launches post-mastectomy collection

The line includes custom-made blouses, tank tops and prosthetic fillers. The collection became available at the brand’s outlets from 7 October.

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 02:26 pm
Tanktop (L) and prosthetic filler (R) from the &#039;Shaw&#039; collection. Photo: Courtesy
Tanktop (L) and prosthetic filler (R) from the 'Shaw' collection. Photo: Courtesy

Renowned boutique fashion house Deshal has launched a post-mastectomy collection of clothes, a first in Bangladesh. 

Titled 'Shaw', the launch of this new line of clothes marks the ongoing international cancer awareness month for breast cancer. 

The line includes custom-made blouses, tank tops and prosthetic fillers. The collection became available at the brand's outlets from 7 October. 

The products were designed after consulting with renowned cancer specialists of the Bangladesh Cancer Society, with mastectomy procedure patients trying out the clothes and giving feedback at every stage of product development. 

Woven blouse. Photo: Courtesy
Woven blouse. Photo: Courtesy

According to Global Cancer Observatory, 19 percent of the total female cancer patients in Bangladesh were breast cancer patients in 2020. 

Many breast cancer patients need to have a mastectomy, which is the surgical removal of one or both of the breasts, completely or partially. 

"I assessed the products myself. Moreover, to reconfirm and double-check, I have also consulted with a plastic surgeon. He assured me the products were safe to use," said Professor Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruque, Cancer Specialist and Joint secretary, Bangladesh Cancer Society. 

A not-for-profit project, prices for the clothing items in the collection have been kept at highly affordable ranges, starting from only Tk150.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Deshal / Mastectomy / womens wear

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

2h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

7h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

4h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

18h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back