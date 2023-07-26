Le Reve launches Bottoms Collection for Women

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 03:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve, one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, has launched a trendy bottoms collection for women.

The Le Reve Bottoms collection features skirts, harem and culottes pants, leggings, and straight-cut and bell-bottom style palazzos, according to a press release.

"Bottoms are very important in bringing out taste, modernity and personality in everyday fashion. Today's young women are no longer dependent on multiple kameez or tops for a new style every day. It is now possible to create a trendy style statement according to the arrangement, even by changing the bottoms," said Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve.

She added, "Bottoms are enough for style variations nowadays: this is the message Le Reve has tried to convey to fashionistas through this collection."

Discover the Le Reve Bottoms collection at your nearest store, or shop online at www.lerevecraze.com. To place an order via messenger, log in to https://www.facebook.com/lerevecraze

