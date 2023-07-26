Le Reve launches Bottoms Collection for Women

Le Reve, one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, has launched a trendy bottoms collection for women.

The Le Reve Bottoms collection features skirts, harem and culottes pants, leggings, and straight-cut and bell-bottom style palazzos, according to a press release.

"Bottoms are very important in bringing out taste, modernity and personality in everyday fashion. Today's young women are no longer dependent on multiple kameez or tops for a new style every day. It is now possible to create a trendy style statement according to the arrangement, even by changing the bottoms," said Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve.

She added, "Bottoms are enough for style variations nowadays: this is the message Le Reve has tried to convey to fashionistas through this collection."

