Unknown Destination

Features

Haikal Hashmi
13 April, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 07:15 pm

Related News

Unknown Destination

The column 'Roves of Reveries' celebrates poetry, journey of poets and their thoughts and ideals.

Haikal Hashmi
13 April, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 07:15 pm
This photo was taken at the Kamalapur Railway Station on 10 April by Rajib Dhar/ TBS
This photo was taken at the Kamalapur Railway Station on 10 April by Rajib Dhar/ TBS

When I began my journey,

It was not my undertaking alone,

Yet, I found myself accountable for each turn,

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Responsible for every twist,

Held accountable for all the curves along my path.

I had to watch every step I took.

The unknown destination became my destiny,

An ultimate end, elusive to me.

There were many pitfalls on the path,

Numerous mountains to climb,

Vast distances to cover,

Yet, I had to surmount all obstacles alone.

Winning all my battles singularly,

Defeating myself solely along the way.

And now, at the near end of my journey,

I am still skeptical about what lies ahead.

It was blurry at the beginning,

And it remains fuzzy at the end.

Haikal Hashmi. Photo: Courtesy
Haikal Hashmi. Photo: Courtesy

Haikal Hashmi is a career banker, but his literary pursuits have seen him publish a number of books, including translations. 

Top News

Roves of Reverie / destination / Poem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

23h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

1h | Videos
How American are American cars?

How American are American cars?

3h | Videos
Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

20h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

22h | Videos