This photo was taken at the Kamalapur Railway Station on 10 April by Rajib Dhar/ TBS

When I began my journey,

It was not my undertaking alone,

Yet, I found myself accountable for each turn,

Responsible for every twist,

Held accountable for all the curves along my path.

I had to watch every step I took.

The unknown destination became my destiny,

An ultimate end, elusive to me.

There were many pitfalls on the path,

Numerous mountains to climb,

Vast distances to cover,

Yet, I had to surmount all obstacles alone.

Winning all my battles singularly,

Defeating myself solely along the way.

And now, at the near end of my journey,

I am still skeptical about what lies ahead.

It was blurry at the beginning,

And it remains fuzzy at the end.

Haikal Hashmi. Photo: Courtesy

Haikal Hashmi is a career banker, but his literary pursuits have seen him publish a number of books, including translations.