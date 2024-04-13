Unknown Destination
The column 'Roves of Reveries' celebrates poetry, journey of poets and their thoughts and ideals.
When I began my journey,
It was not my undertaking alone,
Yet, I found myself accountable for each turn,
Responsible for every twist,
Held accountable for all the curves along my path.
I had to watch every step I took.
The unknown destination became my destiny,
An ultimate end, elusive to me.
There were many pitfalls on the path,
Numerous mountains to climb,
Vast distances to cover,
Yet, I had to surmount all obstacles alone.
Winning all my battles singularly,
Defeating myself solely along the way.
And now, at the near end of my journey,
I am still skeptical about what lies ahead.
It was blurry at the beginning,
And it remains fuzzy at the end.
Haikal Hashmi is a career banker, but his literary pursuits have seen him publish a number of books, including translations.