Step inside the world of walk-in closets

Scrolling through Instagram, you may have come across fancy closets of celebrities or wealthy people. A walk-in closet has become a necessary luxury rather than an additional perk in wealthier homes.

As trends in interior design shift, walk-in closets are becoming a prominent feature new home buyers look for while house hunting, and also one of the top priorities clients have during home renovations.

As the name suggests, walk-in closets are large enough to allow one to walk into them and look through articles of clothing. It is usually a small room with wall-mounted cabinets, shelves and drawers. These closets add abundant storage space with hints of luxury and sophistication to a bedroom.

Requirements of a walk-in closet

The efficiency of organised, neatly catalogued displays of one's attires and other accessories is in newfound demand. As walk-in closets are highly customisable, the possibilities are endless; each walk-in closet is unique with features that are most beneficial to their users.

The dimensions can start from as small as 5 feet by 5 feet space, with one side of the closet to be used for storage and the rest for changing. There should be proper mirrors to get a look at yourself while getting ready. The lighting system is a vital aspect, both to see yourself and also to look inside the closet while organising.

A walk-in closet is a chic and practical highlight of a house that can be used to express an individual's sense of style. It is also a secure space to keep jewellery and expensive possessions safe, keeping them hidden from sight.

Additionally, it is a good solution for keeping clothes in healthy conditions that are breathable and less prone to fungus or mildew. Having a walk-in closet also ensures there is less hassle in keeping track of one's belongings as they are mostly stored in one place instead of spanning across multiple wardrobes and storage spaces.

Elements and functions

With thoughtful design interventions, one can end up with an airy and elegant walk-in closet that caters to multiple purposes. From organising bags, dresses, shoes or scarves into individual shelving systems to setting up a vanity and dressing area in your walk-in closet, you can truly have it all.

Personalisation is an integral part of walk-in closets, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to it. Accent walls are often created in walk-in closets to add a focal interest without distracting too much from the clothes.

A good balance is reached by analysing your clothing articles and lifestyle and trying to come up with an organisation system that works best for you through a mixture of wall-mounted cabinets, shelves and floor-to-ceiling cabinets.

Some must-have features for the closet are a full-length mirror, drawers for jewellery, watches and other accessories, rods, a seating arrangement, an ironing board and a dressing table. Additionally, a safe, a closet island, a shoe system, belt racks, hooks and shelves for hats and purses are also occasionally added into the mix.

It is essential to have proper ventilation and lighting in the walk-in closet, thus one mustn't cram up the space by pushing stuff into one space but rather make maximum use of the space with wicker baskets, coat racks, shelf dividers and modular shelving.

You can use sliding doors or even have an open walk-in closet. Many people however prefer having closed shutters with mirrors or opaque tinted glass to give the closet a luxurious look and feel with combinations of open shelves, cabinets, dressers, baskets, rods and hangers inside.

The ambience of the closet

Through interesting or plain textures playing together with floor finish and paint options, users like to create their dream closet that they would feel most comfortable in, a private sanctuary to enjoy some quiet moments in their day while getting dressed.

These closets are often decorated with personal knick-knacks, art pieces and plants to spruce up the place.

Good lighting adds to the ambience of a space and adds to the warmth it radiates. Recessed lights and hidden under-cabinet lights provide extra task lighting that not only helps functionally but adds to the mood of the space.

Some people like to use LED strips and pendant lights to add an aesthetic feel to the space along with ample light and illumination. Others are more likely to add a glam chandelier to hack a posh polished outlook.

Materials and construction cost

Depending on what materials you use, it is possible to make a walk-in closet starting from as low as Tk50,000. The top end of this range is however limitless as it is always possible to upgrade your accessories and final outlook.

In Dhaka, most young people opt for the main structure of the closet to be made with some sort of plywood (costing Tk115 per sqft) or medium-density fiberboard (Tk60 per sqft) while older generations tend to stick to classical woods like Burma Teak (Tk9,000 per cubic feet) or Shegun (Tk5,000 per cubic feet). This difference is the basic structural element materials alone can exponentially vary the price of the end price of the walk-in closet.

From then onwards, the cost stacks up depending on the finish you want. For local options, like using a high-density fibre laminate, will cost you around Tk180 per sqft, with having a wooden varnish or enamel paint (Bangla docu) finish will be approximately Tk50 to 60 per sqft, or getting a high-end clean spray painted docu or lacquer finish will be around Tk180 to 200 per sqft.

Adding a hanging rod will cost from Tk120 to Tk150 per running foot. Elevating the outlook with mirrors will be an additional Tk150 to Tk350 per sqft depending on the quality of the mirror. A somewhat mid-range for costs of handles would be from Tk300 to Tk500 depending on personal taste.

As walk-in closets are highly personalised and customised, it is easier to gauge the cost of your desired design once you have finalised your accessories and materials.

From local carpenters, interior designers or architects to imported furniture dealerships would be able to help you find and design your walk-in closet as per your needs and requests.

A walk-in closet can add value to your home, lessen the mess and provide you with a luxurious and tranquil space with an organised, effective storage system and dressing space that would bring you joy every day.