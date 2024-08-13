Inclusive vs hostile design: Creating a space fit for all

The iconic zigzag stairwell at Robson Square in Vancouver, designed by the late architect Arthur Erickson, includes a trail for wheelchairs and stroller. A new design is coming that suggests improvement to make the ramp less steep; add more handrails and place coloured strips on each step to increase visibility. Photo: Collected

When walking through the Bangladesh Eye Hospital in Dhanmondi, a space reserved for the care of patients struggling with visual impairment and blindness, you begin to find the signs that convey one message — the disabled are not welcome to navigate through this space.

Frosted glass doors section off the waiting areas from the lift. Unless you use dark or solid colours, it is hard for people with visual impairment to move around. A patient exiting the chamber has to wave their hand in front of them to check if the door is open.

Zooming out, you begin to find more signs of areas that are less than welcoming to the public. Along the sidewalks of Gulshan, a private property's boundary wall is covered in bolts to prevent you from leaning.

From gated parks to broken glass on the edge of boundary walls, these are all examples of what hostile design looks like in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, inclusive design uses architectural elements to make a space easier to navigate through for all people, which includes benches in open areas, ramps with ridges, and even signs using contrasting colours.

USA and Canada-based company Landscape Structures designed We-Go-Swing, an inclusive swing that can be integrated into the playgrounds and it allows kids of all abilities to get in. Photo: Landscape Structures Inc.

In 2005, Chicago-based artist Sarah Ross' project 'Archisuits' utilised absurdly-shaped apparel to counter the hostile designs found in the West, such as steep walls and benches with dividers in the middle.

In Bangladesh, you will find more hostile designs than inclusive. You could even say that inclusive design is a rare sight beyond building guidelines, and this could be the indication of a bigger problem.

Why hostile design is so popular

Private properties can give you the full picture of how hostile design is used locally. Tall boundary walls separate buildings from the outside world, the ledges are aggressively adorned with metal spikes or glass.

In the local scenario, hostile is not just common, it is used in ways that look unappealing and uninviting.

"Walls and restricted entryways are very popular here. We have a perception that hostile elements will protect us, but the truth is they cannot keep trespassers out," commented Dr Adil Muhammad Khan, President, Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP).

The Hazelwood School in Glasgow, designed by Alan Dunlop Architect, includes special wall tiles which assist the vision impaired students. Photo: Collected

The need for safety and security is so great that it has compelled people to use every measure possible to keep unwelcome people away, even if it is an eyesore.

The intention behind hostile designs has not always been so negative. In some cases, it is used for the safety of the public itself, for example, by using particular designs to discourage reckless skateboarding.

Locally, areas such as the Shahid Abdul Alim Playground use its gates to prevent property from getting damaged and maintain a green space for users. Yet, there are two sides of this coin.

The concept of hostile design not only keeps 'non-users' away, it also alienates the user, which, in the case of Bangladesh, is deemed as a status symbol or a way to withdraw from the rest of the community.

"While alienation is bad, ironically, people who are relatively more privileged want to alienate their building," says Khan.

The less popular inclusive design

Inclusive designs are not entirely absent from our surroundings. After all, the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) has specific guidelines that buildings must incorporate, or else the plans will not be approved.

In most structures besides individual homes/buildings, you will find a ramp, with a carefully calculated slope and width to allow wheelchairs to comfortably move across.

The floor also includes specifics on stair measurements and tactile indicators on floors for the visually impaired.

The problem is, that is where it stops. Beyond the guidelines, little to no work has been done to allow all types of people to navigate the streets comfortably.

Spikes to Prevent people sitting in Stockholm, an example of hostile design. Photo: Wikicommons.

Along the stairs of the entryway to shopping centres, railing is absent, making it harder for people with mobility issues to walk. Most times, you will notice the steps on stairs are monochrome, whereas a coloured edge helps people distinguish each step. The scope for improvement is endless.

"In Bangladesh, we can't really say there are many people who work on inclusive design, nor are there many examples," Khan reinforces this conclusion.

Even with so many rules and regulations, in reality, there are many overlooked yet obvious issues in structures, including uneven stairs.

Furthermore, for building owners, taking a step such as placing a bench in front of the house or integrating grab bars in bathrooms can become a financial burden. The costs seem especially heavy if the building owner cannot fathom the reality of people with disabilities.

Khan said that in many cases, there are barriers such as the cost but this is not a very big barrier. "If someone is building a huge structure, 10-20% or even less can go towards inclusive design. It's a matter of mindset. We need to change the mindset towards making facilities more accessible to the whole population."

The problem with the design trends

Whether we like it or not, an unfortunate effect of hostile designs is that it can segregate people and create more divide inside a community.

"By design, the concept is to separate people, so it will segregate people. For example, when people see the gates of the park, originally meant for the public, they will first question if they can enter. When they see the gates, they will think, 'This place isn't for me,'" he explained.

The concept of hostile design is also impractical, and they can impact the aesthetics or even the quality of life of the users.

"With such a small gap between the building and the wall, there is no scope for landscaping or airflow. We need to figure out which hostile elements are relatively important and which ones to avoid to create more inclusive structures," Adil said.

When people see the gates of a park, originally meant for the public, they will first question if they can enter. This is the entrance of Dhaka's Ramna Park. Photo: Wikimedia

According to him, modern architecture did not exist during the time of our ancestors and yet, they used their common sense and took natural light, airflow, weather, etc into account and lived comfortable lives.

But he feels that we lost all that in our pursuit to follow modern and western architecture, especially the architecture of cold countries.

Solutions

One of the main solutions is to rethink hostile design by understanding what is needed and where to draw the line. If this design is being used as a means of protection, then the issue must be dealt with from the roots.

"If we collectively worked together to bring down crime rates, that is more important than incorporating hostile elements," commented Khan.

Furthermore, a holistic approach is needed while spreading awareness regarding disability needs.

These concrete spikes prevent homeless people from using the bridge as shelter. Photo: Collected

"Firstly, our professionals need to be more aware; they have a responsibility towards society. Alongside that, building codes need to be more detailed about these concepts and compel professionals to follow the standards," he elaborated.

The architect also said that politicians also have a role to play in helping build a community more inclusive for everyone. "City corporation authorities also need to assess the inclusivity of our community. If we all collectively want to do this, we can make it happen even with limited capacity."