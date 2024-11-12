Why Bangladesh needs a school of sustainable design and technology for economic development

File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh's education system is improving, but it lacks the technical depth needed to meet global industry's fast-changing needs. Most schools concentrate on traditional courses and rarely teach advanced design, technology, and sustainable innovation. Global adoption of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and sustainable practices has led to a technological gap due to a shortage of specialised programs.

Addressing this issue requires a School of Sustainable Design and Technology (SDT). SDT's multidisciplinary courses in Experience and Interaction Design, Industrial and Product Design, and AI-driven Smart Design may bridge the gap between current educational institutions' skills and modern industries' technological understanding. This institution will teach students how to promote economic growth and maintain Bangladesh's global competitiveness through sustainability and innovation.

Bangladesh's future development requires a School of Sustainable Design and Technology (SDT). As businesses worldwide move towards a technology-centric future, Bangladesh must teach its youth superior design and technological capabilities. An established SDT would boost local production, worker training, and the national economy by making the country a leader in innovation and sustainable development.

As the global economy shifts to digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated technology, Bangladesh's sectors need talented designers, innovators, and adaptations. An SDT offering a Bachelor of Design (B.Des) degree could meet these demands by training individuals for domestic and worldwide markets. This institution would boost the economy and train workers to solve complicated problems in manufacturing, media, and digital services.

The primary rationale for the development of SDT is the critical necessity to address gaps in specialised training for emerging sectors such as digital interaction, product design, and artificial intelligence. A report from the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) indicates that the nation's IT sector has been expanding at an annual rate of 20%, generating over $1 billion in export revenue. This increase in digital services highlights the growing need for proficient individuals capable of developing user-centric designs and captivating digital experiences.

The Experience and Interaction Design (XID) course, integral to the planned SDT curriculum, directly responds to this desire. Through XID, students will acquire the ability to create digital applications, interactive environments, and service-oriented solutions that enhance user experiences, a critical skill in the contemporary global economy.

The manufacturing industry in Bangladesh is expected to gain significantly from the SDT. The Industrial and Product Design (IPD) program at SDT will educate students on how to develop creative and sustainable goods for local and global markets. The nation's manufacturing sector, traditionally dependent on ready-made garments (RMG), seeks to diversify and broaden its product range. In 2023, the ready-made garment (RMG) sector represented 84% of Bangladesh's overall exports, indicating an important focus that presents risks should global demand fluctuate.

By providing skills in industrial and product design, the SDT can facilitate the diversification of Bangladesh's economic base, limiting reliance on a singular industry while promoting the manufacture of goods such as consumer electronics, medical technology, and furniture. Furthermore, this focus on design can improve the nation's capacity to produce high-value goods that comply with international standards, thereby creating new opportunities for export.

Numerous multinational corporations use industrial designers to develop goods that are both functional and visually appealing while also being sustainable. The SDT's emphasis on eco-friendly design will contribute to the increasing global demand for sustainable products, establishing Bangladesh as a significant participant in this expanding industry.

Visual Communication Design (VCD), an essential element of the SDT program, provides students with prospects in a booming profession. The global media and advertising sectors are projected to attain $865 billion by 2028, mostly driven by innovations in digital platforms and the growing significance of visual branding.

Graduates of the VCD program will be equipped to engage in several sectors, including digital media, graphic design, and advertising, which are more relevant in a landscape where brands seek consumer attention through dynamic visual content. By equipping students with these skills, the SDT can enhance Bangladesh's standing in global creative sectors, fostering expansion in domains such as film, television, and digital media creation.

The SDT could substantially influence the national economy by emphasising sustainable design and technology, in addition to enhancing the creative and manufacturing sectors. The Applied Immersive Design (AID) degree, which prioritises sustainable solutions, may equip students to tackle significant infrastructure and environmental issues facing the nation. Bangladesh, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, must prioritise the incorporation of sustainable practices in both rural and urban growth.

Through AID, students will learn the technical skills and design-thinking methodologies essential for developing new solutions for future infrastructure projects, ensuring their environmental sustainability and social advantage. The SDT can significantly contribute to sustainable urbanisation and rural development, fostering a greener and more resilient economy.

AI and intelligent technologies are increasingly shaping the industry's future. Automation may eliminate 75 million jobs, while technology may create 133 million, according to the World Economic Forum. The SDT AI and Smart Design (ASD) program trains students to develop AI-driven solutions for healthcare, manufacturing, and cybersecurity. The SDT's Virtual Environment Design (VED) degree offers unique opportunities in entertainment, education, and healthcare, which are rapidly changing due to virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Establishing a School of Sustainable Design and Technology in Bangladesh is crucial to improving the nation's manufacturing, training, and economic development. Students will learn how to succeed in a digital and interconnected world through SDT programs in Experience and Interaction Design, Industrial and Product Design, Visual Communication, AI and Smart Design, Virtual Environment Design, and more.

The SDT will make Bangladesh a leader in innovation and sustainability, boosting growth across all sectors and preparing it for future challenges. This institution will train designers and technicians who will shape Bangladesh's economy and industry for decades.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.

