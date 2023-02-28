Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

One needs to have a personal space for themselves for that "me time" but if you continue to use the same for work, it may not be relaxing anymore. Here are interior design ideas by home decor experts to reduce stress and anxiety.

Creating a healthy, relaxing place in your home to reduce anxiety is not difficult; peaceful and relaxing spaces can be created in your available space, but everyone's home is different and therefore has their own needs.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Charu Gupta, Interior Designer and Director of L' Institute De Dessins (LIDD), shared, "Just like with any habit, cultivating an anxiety-reducing space at home requires practice. You need to use the space regularly in a manner that allows you to feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. In order to reduce anxiety, you need to create a quiet refuge which will make your built environment a haven of relaxation".

She suggested a few interior design ideas to reduce anxiety:

Plants

Indoor plants, besides adding greenery and filling empty spaces, reduce stress and anxiety as they connect you with nature. They create a calm and nurturing environment. They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen indoors. Looking at greenery around you boosts up the mood. In addition, one can add a water body for that soothing sound of water.

Declutter

One of the biggest reasons for anxiety is seeing clutter in your abode. One doesn't want to be claustrophobic and stressed. An open space looks welcoming. Declutter what you don't need or use. Decorate your home with things you like or cherish as they will remind you of happy moments and reduce anxiety.

Colours

Colour has a powerful psychological effect, as it evokes emotions and stimulates feelings or memories. Choose colours wisely — too bright and you risk bringing forth anger and aggression; too dull and you risk inviting depression.

Bathroom: Use white and warm colours because they connote cleanliness and purity. Blues and greens and turquoises give a sense of being clean and fresh — and calm.

Bedroom: Use cool colours — blue, green and lavender — can be great choices here, because they are thought to have a calming effect.

Dining room: Red decor can be great for a formal dining room. In addition to encouraging conversation, it whets the appetites of your guests.

Home office: Green is the colour of concentration. It's one of the best colours to be surrounded by for long periods of time.

Kitchen: Yellow can be a great colour as it stimulates appetites.

Living room and foyer: Warm tones like red, yellow, and orange, and earth tones like brown and beige often work well both in the living room and foyer, as they stimulate conversation.

Lighting

Light has impacts — both physical and mental. Lighting provides energy, it signals mood and expectations when we enter a room. The lighting should be just appropriate. Bright tends to create aggression and also heat in the room. Turning down light keeps one calm and is relaxing. Best is natural light which is there only in the daytime.

Materials

Woods, stone, natural fibres enliven the senses. Selecting materials and keeping them in their pure state, like concrete being concrete colour or wood species remaining in their natural colour state, can provide familiarity and comfort. Natural upholstery and rugs such as natural seagrass matting introduce warmth and tactility to a room.

Paintings

Surrounding yourself with photos or pieces of art that make you happy can instantly change your mood. Pictures of landscapes, or loved ones, that bring forth happy memories, can brighten up your day immensely. These help you cleanse your mind, creating more of a positive mindset to counteract those moments of anxiety.

Technology Free

Keep gadgets away as much as you can. As you will be restless and tend to check them from time to time. Give yourself a break from them to relax yourself after a hard day at work. Rest your mind and relieve yourself from the stresses of the day.

Aroma and candles

Light candles and have your favourite aroma oils burning in diffusers for that calming effect.

By following these tips, you can create a peaceful and stress-free living room that will help you relax and recharge. Whether you're reading, meditating or simply lounging on the sofa, your home should be a place of calm and comfort.