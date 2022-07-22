Top vegan restaurants for the Bangali palette

Whether it is for the love of the environment or to begin a healthy lifestyle, vegan diets have become more popular these days.

However, it can be hard for people maintaining a vegan diet to enjoy a simple meal outside. Most restaurants use fish, beef, and chicken, with few pure vegan dishes on the menu.

Fortunately, the local food industry has picked up on this gap and a few food services have stepped up to serve vegan food for the locals. We have made a list of three vegan restaurants that have made wonders out of plant based ingredients.

Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service

Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service cooks Bangali soul food. Their menu consists of traditional dishes such as biriyani, kebab, kachhi, and more, with a vegan twist. Most of their dishes use mushrooms as an alternative for meat. As mushrooms are great at holding the flavours of the dish they are in, while making it heartier, you will not miss meat at all.

Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Their bestselling dish is their Mushroom Haleem (Tk350 per half kg). They also sell a vegan rendition of the classic Chittagonian dish, kala bhuna. Packed with spices, the taste of their Mushroom Kala Bhuna (Tk200) does the traditional dish justice.

Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service is a cloud kitchen, they currently do not have options for dining in. However, you can order their dishes via their Facebook page.

Shanchayita

Shanchayita is a cafe with a fully vegan menu. While their food does dabble in different cuisines, their main focus has always been Bangali food. They use chickpeas and lentils as their source of protein in their food. As these are ingredients locals are already familiar with, it does not clash with your average Bangali's palette.

Raw mango pickle from Shanchayita.

Their bestsellers vary depending on the season because they are constantly revamping their menu. However, their Cashew Korma Platter (Tk500) is well loved by locals. Currently, they have released a variety of pickled fruits and vegetables (Tk400 to Tk675), such as mango and jujube, which have been well received by its patrons. Their menu has other exciting dishes such as their Beetroot Halwa (Tk200). While the dish is cooked as a traditional halwa, it remains as a healthy alternative for dessert.

Currently, they have an outlet in Banani for dining in, but their services are reservation-based. You can make reservations through their Facebook page.

Zorba Kafe

The beauty of Zorba Kafe is that they pair their delicious vegan food with a calming ambiance. Not only that, Zorba Kafe's menu has diverse dishes so you are bound to find something to satisfy your cravings. From soya to mushrooms and nuts, they use many different ingredients to add hearty and rich flavours to their dishes.

Quesadilla from Zorba Kafe.

Choose from their wide range of appetisers like peanut laddu(Tk290) or cashew laddu(Tk450).

One of their highlight dishes include their Cashew Cream of Mushroom Soup (Tk325), which is made with earthy shiitake mushrooms. They also serve a healthy pasta salad called the Long Live Salad (Tk275). The plant based dish gains all its flavours from red beans, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, and fresh greens.