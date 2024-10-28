A Taste of Turkey at Le Méridien Dhaka

Le Méridien Dhaka has recently launched an exciting culinary journey called "Taste of Turkiye." This experience of an authentic Turkish brunch began on October 25, 2024, and aims to explore the rich and vibrant flavours of Turkish cuisine.

The debut brunch attracted diplomats, corporate figures, and media, each eager to sample authentic Turkish cuisine prepared by the esteemed Chef Ebubekir Siddik Simsek, who is visiting from Reges, Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, located in Cesme, Turkiye.

An Enchanting Entrance into Turkish Gastronomy

The event showcased a variety of dishes, including a dedicated kebab section and an array of famous Turkish desserts, drawing the attention of many eager food enthusiasts. Additionally, the aroma of grilled meats and the sight of baklava and Turkish delight on display added to the exciting atmosphere.

Senior Sous Chef, Jamal Uddin, shared insights into the meticulous preparation that went into making the dishes. "Most of the dishes here have had a long preparation process, especially the kababs, which were marinated overnight to give them a nice flavour," he explained.

He emphasised the importance of authenticity in their offerings, saying, "We have maintained an authentic taste in our dishes. While we understand that Bangladeshi guests prefer a bit more spice, traditional Turkish cuisine is known for being mild, yet flavourful. To achieve a balance, we have kept our recipes true to their Turkish roots."

"For instance, we use Turkish paprika, which not only adds a unique flavour but also preserves authenticity. We aim to keep the dishes close to authentic Turkish flavours but we can adjust the spice level instantly at our station according to the needs and desires of the guests"

Guests also had the opportunity to indulge in a selection of pilafs, or rice dishes, with options like tavuklu pilav (chicken and rice), domatesli pilav (rice with tomato), and a vegetarian variant featuring rice with chickpeas and raisins.

"Each pilav has its unique flavour profile," says Chef Jamal. "The ingredients bring together mild spices, fragrant herbs, and wholesome flavours that represent Turkey's culinary diversity," he explained.

Chef Jamal Uddin highlighted the popularity of dolmas in Turkish cuisine. "To those who are not familiar with the term, a dolma is a stuffed dish made with a filling of rice, minced meat, or seafood inside a vegetable or leaf wrapping," he explained, showcasing options like the elma dolmasi (stuffed roasted apple with minced beef) which offered a unique blend of sweet and savoury flavours.

Similarly, the ekmer dolmasi (stuffed bread with lamb) was highly popular due to its rich texture which melted in the mouth. This was achieved by marinating the lamb overnight. For vegetarian guests, the kabak dolmasi (stuffed pumpkin with rice and pine nuts) provided a satisfying, earthy flavour with a subtle sweetness.

Kebabs and Pairings to Suit Every Taste

A central attraction was undoubtedly the kebab station, where Junior Sous Chef Bariul Islam actively engaged with the guests by sharing his expertise on the kebabs being served on the station.

"We are serving four different kinds of kebabs, my personal favourite being the Turkish Adana kebab, along with chicken kebab, fish kebab, and vegetable kebab," he detailed.

Chef Bariul described the importance of the process of marinating the kebabs overnight, "Overnight marination helps the flavours to penetrate, resulting in very soft and succulent meat. Turkish kebabs have a mild yet deeply balanced flavour, unlike Bangladeshi kebabs, which tend to be spicier."

Chef Bariul encouraged guests to pair the kebabs with pide bread and the variety of sauces and pickles that were available beside the kebab station.

"Pickles are very popular in Turkey; they add an extra kick to the meal and can elevate the entire flavour experience," he mentioned, urging guests to explore the combinations as Turks would.

Chef Bariul also shared his expertise in crafting customised mezze platters. "You can personalise your mezze plate with an array of dips, including hummus, baba ghanoush, and muhammara, as well as nuts like almonds or walnuts as well as fresh vegetables such as cucumbers and carrots."

He continued, "From the kebab station, guests can select their favourite meats. There's also a cheese board featuring different kinds of cheese, including feta and emmental, which pairs perfectly with Turkish cuisine. You can also enhance your platter with sumac onions and other garnishes to create the perfect combination."

Chef Victoria Stabdi Bala noted that among the salads that we displayed, the lentil and walnut salad was very popular, especially among the children.

Insights from Turkish Culinary Expert Chef Ebubekir Siddik Simsek

Chef Simsek, the star of the event, expressed that he was excited to invite the people of Bangladesh to experience the unique tastes that Turkish cuisine offers. He emphasised the cultural richness and diversity of Turkish cuisine.

"Each dish tells a story, infused with spices, fresh ingredients, and centuries of tradition and culture from our land."

He highlighted the kebabs, mezze, and traditional desserts as the cornerstone of the Turkish culinary experience at Le Méridien, emphasizing the versatility of the mezze platters due to the flexibility of being able to create one's own platters using the assortment of dips, vegetables, nuts, cheese, and meat.

He hoped that this flexibility would encourage guests to be creative in pairing different flavours, as well as inspire everyone to develop a love for Turkish cuisine.

Despite showcasing the variety of vibrant flavours of, Chef Simsek acknowledged facing some challenges.

"One of the main challenges we faced was the unavailability of a few key herbs, like thyme, sage, and fresh rosemary. These herbs are essential to our cuisine, and I hope we can arrange to import them in the future. This would add a final layer of authenticity to the dishes," he explained.

A Sweet Finale: Turkish Desserts

The dessert station was a delightful display of the rich and sweet traditions of Turkish cuisine. Pistachio baklava took centre stage, enchanting guests with its flaky, buttery layers of pastry filled with finely ground pistachios and generously drizzled honey syrup.

Complementing the beloved baklava was a variety of other Turkish delights that expanded the spectrum of flavours. The Hazelnut Custard Cigars were another popular choice of dessert due to their crispy pastry shells and smooth, nutty custard. The combination offered a refined sweetness that lingered pleasantly as an aftertaste.

Next, we had knafeh, which introduced a comforting contrast with its soft cheese filling wrapped in crispy kataifi strands, all lovingly soaked in syrup to create a delightful chewy texture.

Guests were particularly enamoured with lokma, those golden fried dough bites known for being irresistibly light and fluffy. They are ideal for anyone craving something simple yet satisfying.

Turkish churros, also known as tulumba, added an exotic flair to the dessert station. Their syrup-soaked exteriors and crisp texture dazzled guests, delivering a caramel-like sweetness in every bite.

To further enrich the dessert experience, an international lineup of sweets graced the table. These included tiramisu with its creamy, coffee-infused layers and cheesecake, which offered a familiar comfort for guests fond of Western flavours.

Not to be overlooked, traditional Bangladeshi sweets like laddu and chomchom also brought a regional flair. Their rich, milky, and aromatic profiles provided a delightful nod to local favourites.

The diverse array of desserts created a memorable conclusion to the Turkish brunch. It took guests on a sweet journey through the realms of both Turkish and international flavours while also honouring beloved local treats that stood proudly alongside global delights.

Chef Simsek concluded the day by expressing his heartfelt wishes for the guests. "It has been a pleasure sharing my passion for Turkish cuisine with you all. I hope each dish sparks joy and curiosity, encouraging you to explore the diverse world of Turkish cuisine."

The Turkish brunch at Le Méridien Dhaka has become a weekly highlight. Every Friday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM until the end of the year, guests can indulge in a delightful Turkish brunch and discover the vibrant flavours and authentic essence of Turkey.