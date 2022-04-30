Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

Tabaq coffee has launched their fifth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq coffee has launched its fifth outlet in Dhaka. Its new location is in the building of Khan ABC Tradeplex, House 37, Road 2, Dhanmondi.

On 29 April 2022, through their social media platforms, they shared the news that the Dhanmondi outlet is open from the night of 29 April.

Until now, Tabaq had four outlets in the tri-state area of Gulshan-1, Bashundhara R/A, and Baridhara DOHS. With the launch of this new outlet, the prayers of Dhaka South coffee lovers have been answered.

Anika Zaman has commented on their Facebook post, "I have been waiting on a Tabaq outlet in Dhanmondi for such a long time. Can't wait to finally see you guys!"

Tabaq coffee has been serving quality coffee, brownies, and cheesecakes for a long time now. They are also famous for their savory items such as sandwiches. But what customers love the most about them is their top-notch customer service and hospitality.

The other locations of Tabaq Coffee are house 22, road 140, Gulshan Avenue; shop 5C 23, level 5, Jamuna Future Park; GP House, Bashundhara Rd; Shop 104, Ground Floor, Anannya Shopping Complex.