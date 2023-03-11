Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

When Noma, the world's best restaurant with three Michelin Stars declared to close down, gourmands around the world were shattered. Many claimed it to be the end of the fine dining era. This clearly shows how Michelin Star and the culture of fine dining are closely associated with each other.

For the dummies, Michelin Star is considered the food and beverage industry's highest honour. It is an international award given to fine-dining restaurants for culinary excellence and the Michelin Guide, a renowned culinary publication keeps their recognition recorded. When a movie star or director gets an Oscar, it marks a career crowning moment for them, similarly, getting a Michelin Star is the most prestigious recognition chefs around the world covet.

The concept of awarding Michelin Star emerged on the culinary scene in 1926 when the Michelin Guide started awarding stars to fine dining restaurants. In the beginning, restaurants could only receive one star. But later Michelin Guide created a tiered ranking system that enabled restaurants to receive zero, one, two, or three stars.

While One star indicates high-quality cooking, worthy of trying; two stars are given to a place that demands a detour. Three stars, the highest form of recognition indicates the cuisine is exceptionally good, so good that it's "worth a special journey".

For a restaurant to earn that kind of recognition, not only do the ingredients have to be of top-notch quality but also there should be mastery in the culinary techniques. These two coupled with value for money and persistent excellence are also imperative. Last but not least, a reflection of the chef's persona and philosophy in the preparation and presentation of the food matter so much while ranking a restaurant for a Michelin Star.

Photo: Courtesy

Three must-visit Asian Michelin Star restaurants for frequent flyers

Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan South Road)

Michelin three stars

Location: 1F, East Tower, Genesis Beijing, 8 Xinyuan South Road, Beijing, China Mainland

This branch of the chain restaurant opened in 2019 and features an elegant but relaxed dining room decorated in a modern Chinese style. Counter seats affording views of the open kitchen are good for couples or solo diners. The menu is essentially the same as other branches, focusing on Taizhou and Cantonese cooking, and fish from the East China Sea. But the 28-day-old baby Peking duck is available exclusively at this location and needs pre-ordering.

Les Amis

Michelin three stars

Location: Shaw Centre, #01-16, 1 Scotts Road, 228208, Singapore

Les Amis is as good-looking today as it was when it opened in 1994. This singularly sophisticated and world-renowned restaurant is spread over two floors and run with impeccable attention to detail. The set menus offer French classics with the occasional Asian influence; signature dishes include blue lobster and potato salad. Round out the meal with the unmissable silky-soft baba au rhum. The stunning wine list is one of the best in Asia.

Kohaku

Michelin three stars

Location: 3-4 Kagurazaka, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 162-0825, Japan

Koji Koizumi is the creator of an innovative brand of Japanese cuisine. He crosses new frontiers by incorporating ingredients from outside the realm of existing concepts: fried ayu (sweetfish) in a cream and truffle soup, for example, or corn nikogori (jelled broth) with caviar and junsai (watershield), or matsutake mushroom spring rolls. Take a seat at the counter to watch the energy of the young chefs at work. If seated at a table, a waitress in kimono provides gracious service.

(Micheline Guide)