Kitchen saviours: 5 must-have kitchen appliances to elevate your Eid this season

Muslims all over the world are getting ready to celebrate Eid Ul Adha as it is just a few days away. This special occasion unites Muslims through shared faith, family bonds, and festivity.

Amidst hundreds of preparations, we often tend to overlook the importance of having the right kitchen appliances at hand that will ensure our Eid unfolds exactly the way we imagined it to be.

If you are new to buying cooking appliances and unsure as to what exactly to buy and where to buy, The Business Standard has got you covered. We have prepared a curated list of essential kitchen appliances that will help you make your Eid more special, hassle-free, and enjoyable.

Sonifer 8L Automatic Pressure Cooker

Considering the speed, versatility, and convenience, this particular pressure cooker sits at the top of the listing making it an ideal choice this season. It boasts multifunctionality, doubling it as a rice cooker and stew pot. It has an energy-efficient design with a capacity of 8L and 6 default cooking modes; ideal for multitasking. It not only cooks meals conveniently on its own with the push of a button but also makes the food comparatively healthier as it retains the maximum flavours and nutrients in them. Hence, during this festive season, you can also confidently serve your special dishes to your guests that look equally mouthwatering and taste delicious, making them savour each bite and crave more.

Where to find it: Iferi.com

Price: Tk11,690

Russell Hobbs Food Processor

This food processor proves itself to be very useful during the frantic preparation process. Owing to two different speed settings, and made of stainless steel, dishwasher safe, this all-purpose kitchen assistant can efficiently handle those tedious tasks of food preparation such as chopping and mincing the ingredients, all done in minutes just with the turn of its blades. Additional features include a double safety lock on the bowl, cord storage and rubber suction cup feet for added stability. It is dishwasher safe and while additionally being a time saver, it can also help you to make delicious rich and creamy side dips that will pair perfectly with your mains, enhancing the overall taste of the dishes and helping you garner more compliments this Eid.

Where to find it: MK Electronics

Price: Tk18,000

Kenwood Meat Grinder (MG510), 1600W

If you are looking for options to avoid buying ground meat from the store then Kenwood Meat Grinder is just the right option for you. It helps you to prepare freshly ground meat which is full of taste and texture. Made out of brushed metal, this multi-purpose appliance takes your meat preparation to a whole new level, with its coarse and fine mincing screen. Hence, with the ease of turning chunks of meat into homemade ground beef for kebabs, burgers, and other savoury dishes. It can help you mince 2kg of meat per minute so this grinder can be your trusted ally this Eid due to its efficiency. And the best part is that it also comes with a one-year warranty.

Where to find it: MK Electronics

Price: Tk21,385

Little Cook 8pcs Professional Kitchen Knives

No matter how efficient the grinder and pressure cooker prove to be, Eid Ul Adha is incomplete without a good set of kitchen knives and truth be told, Little Cook kitchen knives are the best set to have in your collection. Having an array of knives, such as a chopper knife, slicer knife, chef knife, and peeling knife; the right kind of knives can prove to be the ultimate game changer, on this special occasion as every dish is bound to look like a masterpiece. But that's not it. It also comes with a sharpening steel, multiplane, kitchen scissors and an acrylic knife stand to keep everything in one place. Thus, make sure that you include this professional-grade kitchen knife set as you make your shopping list this Eid.

Where to find it: Cynor

Price: Tk4,850

Digital Weight Scale -50kg

Eid Ul Adha is all about sharing and ensuring fairness and accuracy in distribution, and this digital weighing scale proves to be a must-buy kitchen appliance. Having this appliance can be a lifesaver and save you from all the guesswork when it comes to dividing portions among your family and friends due to its capacity and accuracy of 50kg with 10g precision. Furthermore, it is easy to read as it has a digital display with a blue backlight. You can relax knowing that it automatically switches off after two minutes, so there's no need to worry about wasting energy. This appliance is also easy to carry around owing to its sleek and portable design.

Where to find it: Smart Deal

Price: Tk390