Food for happiness: Drinks & Dessert in Chattogram

Be it Mezbani beef or Kala bhuna, for which Chattogram is famous, no feast is complete without a dessert like ice cream, faluda, or cake. From children to elders, ice cream and faluda comes first on the list of dessert.

Some dessert cafes that offer light snacks for small appetites and soft drinks have been popular in the port city.

SUBZERO

Located in Kazir Dewri beside MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram, Subzero is famous for different flavoured ice cream and sitting arrangements. This two-story ice-cream parlour is a favourite place for ice-cream lovers in the city.

Though food enthusiasts of all ages also enjoy other items including chicken and beef sandwiches, milkshakes, faluda, and coffee. On special occasions like Valentine Day or New Years Day, the outlet announces combo offers.

Some of their signature items include hot chocolate lava cake, cloud-9, ice cream shake, double scoop, ice cream crusher, oreo moon star, softy, family pack large, desire, sub-oreo, hot chocolate fudge, ice cream faluda, and love at first sight.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

"We try to make sure people love our ice creams as well as enjoy our services. Subzero is always committed to maintaining our quality and service," said Abdullah Al Mamun, the manager of Subzero.

Ice-cream Cake for Birthdays: Subzero's ice cream cake for a birthday celebration is the most ordered item nowadays. Customers can choose a design, flavour and taste from the catalogue. The ice cream cake starts to melt after 30 minutes so a deep icebox is used to keep it frozen when it is carried.

The cost is affordable and can be bought at Tk500 for one litre and Tk700 for 1.5 litres.

Fried ice cream: Another popular item in the outlet, especially among youths, is fried ice cream. The fried layer brings a fascinating taste to the tongue. It costs Tk180 and takes about 30 minutes to prepare.

SEGAFREDO

The absence of an international standard café in the port city made Raisul Uddin Saikat think about establishing Segafredo.

Six years ago, Raisul, the Chairman of the Albion Group, went to a café in Germany named Segafredo. The atmosphere of the café and the taste of authentic Italian coffee overwhelmed him. Immediately, he decided to bring this brand of the coffee chain to Chattogram.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

With a couple of years of tireless efforts, he transformed his plan into reality – Segafredo Zanetti Espresso, a global chain of Italian coffee, opened its doors for coffee lovers in 2019. He has invested Tk6.8 crore to set up the café. He maintains regular communication through e-mail with the franchise owner.

Located at east Nasirabad, the well- architectonic interior of Segafredo represents a unique-style western fusion of bar and restaurant. With around 45 coffee varieties and 75 beverage items, the café is the largest coffee parlour in the port city.

The list starts from common Espresso, Americano, and Cappuccino to off-track items like Marocchino, Vanilla Kiss Latte, or Mayan Mocha, all of which are sourced from Italy, said Raisul.

The prices range between Tk160 to Tk520.

Customers can indulge their tummy with mouth-watering items of Italian food, including Calamari, Pizza, or Pasta, and Mexican food, seafood, steak, and soups at between Tk390 to Tk1,890.

CHATIME

One day, a Canadian businessman named Katy Perry was craving a cup of fresh tea after having his breakfast. He visited the Chatime outlet located at the WASA intersection in Chattogram city. He was satisfied with the quality and taste of the beverage.

Chatime, the largest teahouse franchise in the world is a Taiwanese global franchise teahouse chain based in Zhubei.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Tamal Nandi, Operation manager (regional) of Chatime said they also have Australian brand Gelatissimo and Japanese Brand Azuki Express. Mainly upper-class people and foreigners gather here.

Chatime offers 16 types of milk tea – Pearl Milk Tea, Chatime Milk Tea, Chatime Roasted Milk Tea, Jasmine Green Milk tea, Superior Milk Chocolate, Banana Milk Tea, Pudding Milk Tea, Classic Hazelnut Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Thai Milk Tea, Hazelnut Chocolate Milk Tea, Winter Melon with Fresh Milk, Black Tea Latte, Black Tea Mousse, Chocolate Mousse, Winter Melon Mousse, etc.

Hamid Bhai er Malai Tea

In the Northwest of the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram, Hamid Bhai er Malai Tea is an 80-square-feet small tea shop that bustle with tea lovers from dawn to midnight.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The owner of the stall, Hamid said around 1,000 cups of tea are sold daily. Tea is sold in clay cups at Tk20 each.

"My tea is special and its taste has won the heart of tea lovers as I use different spices, fresh tea leaves, and pure cow milk," he added.