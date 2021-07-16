Ever wondered what the world’s most bizarre teas are?

Teas come in a variety of types which range from sweet to bitter and everything in between.

Over the years, thanks to tea-drinkers' curiosity surrounding this magical leaf, many new variations of teas have hit the market.

Many of these teas are becoming favorites of tea drinkers, while others are just considered weird one.

Here are five types of teas that are either bizarre, strange or rare and sourced from ways we seldom do not think of.

1. Purple Beauty Tea

This tea is made from a newly discovered mutant varietal. The leaves and buds on the plant are purple in color, giving this tea its name. It has a very floral taste to it, which is not uncommon with teas but this particular variant is often categorized as too floral. However, it is an expensive tea all tea drinkers should try at least once.

2. Labrador Tea

One of the first things noticed about this tea is the name as it is named after a very popular breed of dog. However, this tea is brewed from an evergreen shrub that is found in North America and has an abundance of health benefits such as treating colds, hangovers, problems with the kidney or liver, as well as helping with headaches. The tea is rich in Vitamin C and tastes spicy with a very earthy aroma. Consuming too much of this can cause indigestion and vomiting.

3. Reishi Mushroom Tea

This tea was designed to be medicina. It has a super number of antioxidants that provides numerous nutritional benefits to the drinker. Taste-wise, it is very strong. Many people sip this tea with other milder tea variants to make for a better taste.

4. Panda Dung Tea

It is one of the most expensive teas around the globe. 50 grams of this tea costs USD 3,500. Panda Dung Tea is developed in the southwest region of China and got its weird name from its preparation method. Panda dung is used as a fertilizer for the growth of tea plants. Panda's only absorb 30 percent of the nutrients they eat, which leaves the remaining 70 percent going into the fertilizer that is used in the makings of this tea.

5.Sparkling Tea

This type of tea is just a carbonated spin on some of your beloved tea flavors. What makes it special is companies are carbonating these teas to make it bubble. For many tea drinkers, this may be an invention gone too far while many find it a different way to enjoy tea.