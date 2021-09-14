Finding landscape in a crowded country.

Tafsir Ahmed Khan
14 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Finding landscape in a crowded country.

I am a hobbyist photographer from Bangladesh. My current genres of photography are outdoor, travel, and landscape. 

Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan

By profession, I am an engineering teacher (Assistant Professor) at a local university. I cannot travel much due to my professional responsibilities, but when I do, I try to take as many photos as I can. My photography setup is very mediocre, but I don't let that stop me from chasing my dream. I am always trying to improve my skills to overcome limitations.

Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan

I don't document scenes. I chose landscape photography with a desire to create art. That's why I take time and plan carefully to shoot a picture and give much emphasis to post-production. I am not that concerned about keeping the originality of a scene, but that doesn't mean I want the photos to look fake. For this reason, the number of photos I have taken is very small.

Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan

Landscape photography is difficult, especially in a country where there is no empty place to shoot. Documenting scenes are easier here since the lands are full of people and actions. This is why people tend to practise and appreciate street and documentary photography more often than landscape.

Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan

Some of you might find no story in my photographs, and that's ok. After all, I am not a novelist but certainly a memory-maker. For me, there will always be an unforgettable memory behind every one of my pictures.

Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan
Photo: Tafsir Ahmed Khan

 

