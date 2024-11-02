All Souls' Day: Quiet reflection and heartfelt remembrance at Tejgaon Church

Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe
02 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 08:49 pm

Maryann lights a candle for her 'Boro Dadi,' who passed away on this day a few years ago. For her, this act of remembrance keeps her grandmother's spirit close, honouring a bond. Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe
Maryann lights a candle for her 'Boro Dadi,' who passed away on this day a few years ago. For her, this act of remembrance keeps her grandmother's spirit close, honouring a bond. Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe

Tejgaon Church today (2 November) became a place of quiet reflection and heartfelt remembrance on All Souls' Day, as families and friends gathered to remember, honour, and pray for their loved ones who have passed away. 

This evening, family and friends gathered there to light candles on graves and say their prayers.

The gentle glow of candlelight and the fragrance of flowers filled the church, casting a warm and comforting light over the calm early winter evening. 

Elina and her husband sat in silence honouring the memory of her father-in-law. Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe

Each carefully lit candle represented a cherished memory, a life, a love that remains alive in the hearts of those left behind.

Moments of silence and prayer created a space for everyone to connect with their cherished memories. 

Attendees shared how this day brings comfort and helps them feel close to those they love and miss. 

Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe
Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe

"It's a special time for us to remember together, to keep them with us in spirit," shared one attendee.

Elina and her husband sat in quiet remembrance honouring the memory of her father-in-law. 

Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe

Maryann lit a candle for her 'Boro Dadi,' who passed away on this day a few years ago. 

For her, this act of remembrance keeps her grandmother's spirit close, honoring a bond. 

Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe
Photo: Sadiqe Al Ashfaqe

Tejgaon Church's observance of All Souls' Day blended faith and tradition, bringing people together to celebrate love and memory.  

It was a day filled with solace and hope, a heartfelt reminder that those we have lost remain with us in spirit, never truly gone.

All Souls Day

