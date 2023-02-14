Experience Bangkok's Midnight Magic at the Pak Khlong Talat Flower Market

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

If you're looking for an offbeat way to experience Bangkok, why not try visiting the local flower market at midnight? Pak Khlong Talat may not be a typical tourist attraction, but it offers an immersive glimpse into Bangkok's local life.

Rows upon rows of roses, orchids, carnations, and marigolds give the market a vibrant and chaotic feel, reminiscent of nearby Chinatown. It's a sensory overload that's sure to leave you spellbound, especially if you visit at midnight.

The flower market is open 24 hours and is a perfect spot for jet-lagged travelers looking for something to do during odd hours.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

In 2016, the government relocated the flower vendors to a covered area, which took away some of the market's excitement.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

Nonetheless, the market remains a top spot for late-night tourism, offering a variety of ice-packed crates filled with orchids, roses, and lotus blooms that are sourced from upcountry.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

During the day, the market is relatively quiet, with fewer flowers for sale and more wholesale prices on fruits and vegetables.

Locally known as "market at the mouth of the canal," Pak Khlong Talat's origins date back to the early 18th century, during the reign of King Rama I when it was a floating market.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

Later in the 19th century, the area became a large fish market. It was only in the 1950s when the flower and produce vendors were allowed to occupy the space, which eventually became the current Bangkok Flower Market.

To get there from anywhere in Bangkok, the best option is to take a taxi. My journey started at 3 am, when I packed my camera into my backpack and headed out, eager to capture the stunning sight of blooming fresh flowers in the heart of a buzzing city.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

The taxi driver, whom I had contacted from the hotel, agreed to wait for me for two hours while I explored the markets on both sides of the street. The people of Bangkok were extremely cooperative and friendly, allowing me to take their photos.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

Walking through the bustling alleys of the flower market, with hints of fresh fruit and vegetables, I chatted with the locals, capturing their emotions and expressions in my camera.

The result was a vibrant set of photographs that embodied the life and energy of the market and its people.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

Bangkok has always been one of my favorite cities, with its exciting lifestyle and vibrant culture.

This time, my midnight adventure until 5:30am was something truly magical, and an experience that I will never forget.

Photo: M Aminur Rahman

The Bangkok Flower Market is a hidden gem that offers a unique glimpse into the city's local life, and it's an adventure that I highly recommend to anyone seeking an offbeat experience in Bangkok.