City lights: Memories from around the globe

I am a dentist by profession, and a photographer and globetrotter by heart. I am from Mumbai India but have been residing in Riyadh for many years.

Over the last 20 years or so, I have travelled far and wide to many interesting places in this world. I have always been an avid traveller, even before I first picked a camera.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

Each place has its own history, culture, charm and architecture and this is what I like to explore while experiencing the place.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

During the course of my travel, I found that urban landscapes/cityscapes and architecture fascinates me deeply. From the beginning of my photography days patterns, lines, textures, and geometry in architecture has always attracted me.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

I travel on vacations, I travel for family and I travel for photography. Paucity of time and the urge to cover places for photography has taught me to balance time, family and passion for photography.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

My travel is usually a whirlwind, two-three days in one place and off to the next destination. Hence, the most difficult choice during travel photography is where to be and which places to leave for another trip.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

It makes me feel that we cannot get all that we want, but can still be content with whatever we get in limited space and time.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

Watching the sun go down and the lights of a city come up as dusk turns to night is a fascinating experience for me.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

The wonderful shades of blue and the soft light of the sky combined with the lights and dynamics of the busy cities is a common factor for most cities, yet each place maintains its individuality with the unique architecture, skyline and vibe.

Photo: Rana Jabeen

Join me on a journey through some of the most visited, beautiful evening views from around the globe!