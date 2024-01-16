The artisans of Bengal

In Focus

Syed Zakir Hossain
16 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 10:10 pm

Related News

The artisans of Bengal

Syed Zakir Hossain
16 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 10:10 pm

In Bangladesh, local artisans are known for their skills in producing handcrafts. Some shine in pottery, while some excel in making handloom products. Some of them paint, some make jewellery.

An Artist painting on clay pot called Shokher Hari in a folk festival at Sonargoan.
An Artist painting on clay pot called Shokher Hari in a folk festival at Sonargoan.

Throughout this region's history artisans have been part and parcel of our culture.

An artist making yarn on a spinning wheel in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
An artist making yarn on a spinning wheel in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Even to this day, as many aspects of culture and tradition have begun to slowly fade away, the masters of our local crafts continue to weave, paint and manufacture in various parts of the country.

An Artist making musical Instruments called Tabla in a rural village of Dhamrai. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
An Artist making musical Instruments called Tabla in a rural village of Dhamrai. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The region is famous for its creativity and artisans here specialise in creating everyday articles from bamboo and cane.

An artisan making a basket. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
An artisan making a basket. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Sculptures of religious figures like Buddha, Durga are also popular.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A man making a dummy sculpture with wax in a metal casting factory in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
A man making a dummy sculpture with wax in a metal casting factory in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

In various villages, artisans also take up making ornaments with cheap metals.

A goldsmith making ornaments. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
A goldsmith making ornaments. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

There are other centuries-old Bengali art traditions like making Nakshi kantha, a type of embroidered quilt.

An artisan stitching Nakshi Kantha at a village in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
An artisan stitching Nakshi Kantha at a village in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

However, the number of such local artisans have ben dropping in recent years.

A woman making a wooden block for block print. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
A woman making a wooden block for block print. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The government has taken various initiatives to revamp the local industry of handmade crafts.

A woman weaving Rajshahi silk. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
A woman weaving Rajshahi silk. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Bangladesh / Top News

artisans / In focus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

9h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

11h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

53m | Videos
Reforming the banking sector is a must

Reforming the banking sector is a must

3h | Videos
Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

4h | Videos
Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

6h | Videos