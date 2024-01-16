The artisans of Bengal

In Bangladesh, local artisans are known for their skills in producing handcrafts. Some shine in pottery, while some excel in making handloom products. Some of them paint, some make jewellery.

An Artist painting on clay pot called Shokher Hari in a folk festival at Sonargoan.

Throughout this region's history artisans have been part and parcel of our culture.

An artist making yarn on a spinning wheel in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Even to this day, as many aspects of culture and tradition have begun to slowly fade away, the masters of our local crafts continue to weave, paint and manufacture in various parts of the country.

An Artist making musical Instruments called Tabla in a rural village of Dhamrai. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The region is famous for its creativity and artisans here specialise in creating everyday articles from bamboo and cane.

An artisan making a basket. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Sculptures of religious figures like Buddha, Durga are also popular.

A man making a dummy sculpture with wax in a metal casting factory in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

In various villages, artisans also take up making ornaments with cheap metals.

A goldsmith making ornaments. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

There are other centuries-old Bengali art traditions like making Nakshi kantha, a type of embroidered quilt.

An artisan stitching Nakshi Kantha at a village in Manikganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

However, the number of such local artisans have ben dropping in recent years.

A woman making a wooden block for block print. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The government has taken various initiatives to revamp the local industry of handmade crafts.