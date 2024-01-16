The artisans of Bengal
In Bangladesh, local artisans are known for their skills in producing handcrafts. Some shine in pottery, while some excel in making handloom products. Some of them paint, some make jewellery.
Throughout this region's history artisans have been part and parcel of our culture.
Even to this day, as many aspects of culture and tradition have begun to slowly fade away, the masters of our local crafts continue to weave, paint and manufacture in various parts of the country.
The region is famous for its creativity and artisans here specialise in creating everyday articles from bamboo and cane.
Sculptures of religious figures like Buddha, Durga are also popular.
In various villages, artisans also take up making ornaments with cheap metals.
There are other centuries-old Bengali art traditions like making Nakshi kantha, a type of embroidered quilt.
However, the number of such local artisans have ben dropping in recent years.
The government has taken various initiatives to revamp the local industry of handmade crafts.