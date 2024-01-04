Wadi Rum, the golden sand valleys of Jordan

There are many modern camps set up for tourists in different parts of the desert.

The name of the road was King's Way in southern Jordan, stretching from Petra (a historic and archaeological city) to Wadi Rum (a desert). It looked like a modern highway. But one can assume, for certain, that it did not look like this in ancient times.

A historic road, this route has been continuously used since the 8th century BCE (Before the Common Era). Historical sites from thousands of years before Christ to the Middle Ages and even the 20th-century Arab Revolt line both sides of this road.

From prehistoric village settlements to rock carvings and other remnants from the Iron Age, Crusader castles, Byzantine mosaics, Roman Hadrian forts, Nabataean and Islamic monuments, this route has it all.

The King's Way is also described in the Old Testament and the Bible. Prophet Moses used it when he travelled north through the desert of Edom with his followers.

When I walked this road, I could not believe my luck, to step foot on the road taken by so many over so many centuries. Wadi Rum is a Bedouin settlement in the southern desert of Jordan. Wadi means valley and Rum is the name of the village.

The Al Sultana camp in Wadi Rum has a stunning view of the vast landscape.

It is a Unesco World Heritage Site and is also known as the Valley of the Moon. 2,000 to 3,000 Bedouins from different tribes still live here and are involved in various businesses in the tourism industry.

Our goal was to visit the Wadi desert after arriving from Petra. The jeep was ready outside the Al Sultana Camp. As it drove through the golden sand and red mountains, the last ray of sun fell on them, reminding me of sunset at Mount Everest.

There were some souvenir shops as well but nothing seemed too special. However, I spotted a picture carved on a stone and saw the name of the famous British archaeologist and army officer T E Laurence.

The name is closely associated with Wadi Rum and even the whole of Jordan. In his book 'Seven Pillars of Wisdom,' Thomas Edward Lawrence described warfare tactics in the desert and how he acted as a military advisor to the Bedouins during the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire from 1916-1918.

The book is still considered a must-read for military and civilian researchers.

A significant portion of the Hollywood film 'Lawrence of Arabia,' was shot in Jordan, which introduced Wadi Rum to the world. It is also argued that T E Lawrence is the real "Lawrence of Arabia," however, his legacy and true story is a subject of debate among historians.

These days, there are many modern camps – accommodation facilities akin to hotels – set up in different parts of the desert. Price varies according to size and facilities.

Just like a modern hotel, there was a swimming pool at the Al Sultana camp as well. But somehow, amongst the beauty of the vast dunes, it did not quite fit in.

Evenings are more enchanting at Wadi Rum.

The camp looked even more enchanting in the evening. Soon we were called to watch Zarb - a Bedouin technique of cooking. An iron pot full of ground lamb, mutton, rice etc was cooked in an underground pit for hours.

Wadi Rum is beautiful and if you plan, you can visit Petra, Dead Sea and other parts of Jordan along with this desert. There are tour packages available online and one can always have a solo trip.

Jordan is generally known to be safe for female travellers but make sure you dress conservatively, such as covering your legs etc.

