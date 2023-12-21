Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Photo: Courtesy

South East Asian countries offer more than just tropical forests and beaches; they have vibrant cultures, amazing local cuisine and tourist-friendly people. And to understand and appreciate these, you can take a week-long trip to one of the countries we have mentioned in the list below, or a combination of them, if you have time in hand.

Among the five countries we listed - Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam - Thailand is perhaps the most popular among tourists for being budget-friendly. Also, it is the easiest to get to from Bangladesh given the frequency of direct flights from Dhaka to Bangkok.

However, if you spend some time planning ahead of schedule (travel blogs are great ways to understand cultures and costing), you can have a budget-friendly trip in the other ones as well.

According to travel enthusiast Tareq Onu, other than Thailand, most decent hotels in the other countries will cost approximately $20 per day. Hostels will cost much less, around $12 dollars. For each meal, local restaurants might cost $3-$5, unless you are visiting the fancy Michelin star ones. Some meals can cost as low as $2-$3. All five have great street food.

The visa process is usually not very long or complicated, but make sure to get the paperwork done through a reliable travel agent. Ticket prices will be quite high during holidays and tourist season.

As for travellers' safety, especially female ones, you simply have to be smart. South East Asia is not known to be super unsafe, but roaming the streets alone at night can be unsafe anywhere in the world.

Although public transportation will generally cost less than taxis etc, if you're travelling after sunset, try to use an app-based ride sharing service. Beware of petty thefts and pickpocketing and avoid drinking tap water.

The ancient temple complex of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Photo: Courtesy

Cambodia

Cambodia has a very interesting mix of Asian and French culture. It is evident in the house and shop designs. Its capital is Phnom Penh. The ancient temple complex of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is in Siem Reap.

If you are into partying, take a trip to the islands Koh Rong and Koh Rong Samloem. Add Tonlé Sap Lake to your travel list because it is the largest freshwater lake in South East Asia. During summer, it swells to an astonishing size.

The best time to visit Cambodia is between November and February when the season is dry.

Kangkep Baob, or stuffed frogs, are a must try in Cambodia. There is a Cambodian equivalent of the French dish ratatouille as well, a hearty pot soup called Samlor Korkor.

How to go there

Round-trip tickets for Dhaka to Phnom Penh via Kuala Lumpur by Malaysia Airlines will cost around Tk61,921. Dhaka to Phnom Penh via Bangkok by Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways will cost around Tk85,410.

You can apply for a single-entry Cambodia e-Visa online or through a reliable travel agent. The visa is valid for 30 days. Use Booking.com to book your hotels in advance.

The Komodo National Park in Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

Indonesia

Indonesia has many islands, each more beautiful than the other. Some of them have dense rainforests while some have volcanoes. Bali is obviously the most popular spot for tourists; Java and Raja Ampat are quite popular too.

If you like watching wildlife, visit the Komodo National Park. April to October are the busiest months for tourists but you can also visit Indonesia during May and June (the weather will be quite hot, but the crowds will be smaller).

Indonesian cuisine offers a beautiful balance of spiciness and sweetness with occasional tangy flavours. Dishes like rendang (a rich meat dish with coconut milk) and lumpia (spring rolls with a thin wrapper) are simply delicious.

How to go there

Round-trip tickets for Dhaka to Jakarta via Kuala Lumpur by Malaysia Airlines costs around Tk62,144, while Dhaka to Jakarta via Singapore by Singapore Airlines costs around Tk54,113.

You can apply for a single-entry or multiple-entry Indonesian tourist visa online or through the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka. Additional documents required with the visa form include proof of fund, copy of return flight and travel insurance.

The Ko Phi Phi islands in Thailand. Photo: Courtesy

Thailand

There is nothing new to say about Thailand, the country visited by millions of tourists from all over the world every year. Ko Phi Phi, Railay, Khao Sok National Park - there are endless places to visit here.

You can visit Thailand any time of the year but May is usually not very crowded.

Thai street foods are amazing with the right balance of sour, sweet, spicy and salty flavours. Other than the most common dishes like Pad Thai and Tom Yum Goong, you can try Soi Polo (fried chicken), Khai Khon (crab omelet) and Khao Niao Mamuang (mango sticky rice).

How to go there

Round-trip tickets for Dhaka to Bangkok via Thai AirAsia costs approximately Tk31,243. Biman tickets will be slightly more, costing around Tk33,835.

You can apply for a Thai visa through a reliable travel agent or the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka. Additional documents required with the visa form include bank statement and NOC (No Objection Certificate).

Spanish influenced Vigan city in the Philippines. Photo: Courtesy

The Philippines

The Philippines has more than 7,000 islands. You certainly can't visit all of them but most beaches (Boracay beaches are stunning) are beautiful with white sand and blue water. The country has volcanoes, lagoons, and falls. There are Spanish influenced churches and mansions in the city of Vigan.

January to March is a good time to visit the Philippines when there is little rainfall.

Kare Kare (oxtail and peanut sauce stew), adobo (chicken caramalised in vinegar), halo halo (a dessert made with evaporated milk, jellies, ice etc) - all these dishes represent authentic Filipino flavours.

How to go there

Round-trip tickets for Dhaka to Manila via Singapore by Singapore Airlines cost around Tk59,396. Dhaka to Manila via Kuala Lumpur will cost around Tk63,769.

You can apply for a single-entry or multiple-entry Filipino tourist visa online or through a reliable travel agent.

In some cases, a police clearance may be required later by the Philippine Embassy. Additional documents with the visa form include proof of lodging and travel itinerary.

Dragon Holidays BD offers a reasonable travel package for Tk70,000 (per head), excluding visa fee.

Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is famous for its beautiful green water and almost 2,000 limestone islands. Photo: Courtesy

Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ha Long Bay are some of the best travel destinations in Vietnam. Some of the cities in the country still have French colonial buildings.

April to September are good times to visit Vietnam. This country is gradually becoming a favourite spot for Bangladeshi travellers.

If you want a very comfortable stay, this country has a string of luxurious hotels, which can cost from Tk7,000-Tk10,000 per night. If you like jewellery, know that Vietnamese pearls are famous for their lustre and size.

How to go there

Round-trip tickets for Dhaka to Hanoi via Kolkata by IndiGo cost approximately Tk44,229. Dhaka to Hanoi via Hong Kong by Cathay Pacific is around Tk71,053.

Bangladeshi citizens can get a Vietnamese tourist e-Visa online or through a reliable travel agent. You can also get a visa on arrival (for travel by air only).

Amazing Tours BD offers a Vietnam travel package at Tk118,704 per person (excludes visa fee).