Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

Ever wondered why cameras suddenly became boring? Gone are the days when the flash module popped out of the camera, and films needed to be refilled.

If you are one of them who is upset because of it, or maybe you missed out on the trend of the old days, this list is for you. The Business Standard picked out the best vintage-looking Instax cameras to take you back to the '70s.

Instax Mini 90 NEO Classic

Photo: Collected

This retro-styled instant camera is one of the most stylish ones we have seen so far. The leather-type design and the boxed look will surely outshine modern cameras. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic is not just all looks and no show; it delivers excellent quality photos on the small 2.4" x 1.8" Instax film.

The camera can capture stunning images with excellent contrast and brightness at indoor settings. Ditching the retro look on the back, it adapts a digital display showing how many photos you can take and the camera setting used. This makes the camera very easy to use and helpful in selecting your desired mode.

It also has a "Double Exposure" mode — a handy feature that can lead to many fun and creative moments. This means the camera can produce a photo that combines two images, so if you ever wanted an identical twin, now is your chance.

However, one area where the camera could improve is when taking outdoor photos. Even with good lighting, most photos can still look overexposed.

Price: Tk15,500

Where to buy: Shoppers BD, Ubuy, Digital Outlet BD

Polaroid Now+

Photo: Collected

Nothing screams old school more than this camera. Polaroid Now+ is an excellent blend of beauty and brains. It comes equipped with all the features you would expect in a modern Polaroid camera, including smartphone integration. The app lets the user set a timer, operate the camera remotely, change camera settings, and set double exposure. It also comes with a built-in tripod, which can be helpful when taking timed group photos.

Along with the camera, it comes with a few handy lens filters , which you can use for a little mix-up. The colours of the filters are starburst, red vignette, orange, blue, and yellow. The image quality is fantastic for both indoors and outdoors. The colour contrast and sharpness are excellent and look even better on the big films Polaroid Now+.

However, with great features comes a great price tag. This is on the pricier side, and even though it delivers on features and performance, for many, it might be too much to spare for a Polaroid camera.

Price: Tk17,400

Where to buy: Ubuy, Desert Cart, Amazon

Polaroid Go

Photo: Collected

Since we are on the topic of budget, why only stick to price? Let's welcome the tiniest member of the Polaroid family, the Polaroid Go. This camera can easily fit in your slightly larger pocket and is the one to grab attention because of its small size. It's a basic point-and-shoot camera. All you have to do is turn it on and shoot. That's it. You're not getting any fancy features like "Double Exposure". The camera performs its best when it comes to indoor portraits. As for the price, it is not just the smallest but also the cheapest, coming in at around Tk12,000.

However, expecting anything more will burden this poor guy. An outdoor environment with minimal lighting leads to underexposed photos, and the flash must be stronger to compensate for it. This camera is the perfect fit for those who love the form factor or want to carry it around wherever they go.

Price: Tk11,800

Where to buy: Ubuy, Desert Cart, Amazon

Final verdict

Suppose you are very price conscious and looking for the most carriable Polaroid camera. In that case, you can go for the Polaroid Go. But if you are more into the looks, and want that vintage vibe, then the Instax Mini 90 NEO Classic is what you're looking for. However, if you want the best overall camera in the market and want the best features possible, go for the Polaroid Now+.