The Stainless Steel Smart Insulation Cup: A fashionable game-changer for modern hydration

Brands

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
19 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 01:54 pm

Related News

The Stainless Steel Smart Insulation Cup: A fashionable game-changer for modern hydration

In today's dynamic world, versatility is paramount, and this intelligent water bottle rises to the challenge. It accommodates an array of beverages, from steaming teas to icy smoothies, catering to every preference

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
19 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 01:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In today's fast-paced world, staying hydrated while on the go is no longer just a necessity; it has become a stylish statement! Enter the Stainless Steel Smart Insulation Cup, a revolutionary double-layer water bottle that marries functionality with fashion, redefining the way we quench our thirst.

With its minimalist design and chic appearance, this water bottle is turning heads and capturing the attention of trendsetters and fashion enthusiasts alike. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, its durability and sleek aesthetic make it a must-have accessory for those seeking to stay hydrated — in style.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this water bottle boasts exceptional insulation capabilities. Utilising advanced double-layer technology, it ensures your preferred beverages remain perfectly temperature-controlled for extended periods. Whether it's piping hot coffee to kickstart your day or a cooling refreshment under the blazing sun, this sleek water bottle delivers.

It's not just visually appealing; it comes equipped with ingenious features that enhance its functionality. The built-in LCD screen discreetly showcases your drink's temperature, while touch-sensitive buttons offer seamless temperature adjustments, giving you precise command over your hydration experience.

In today's dynamic world, versatility is paramount, and this intelligent water bottle rises to the challenge. It accommodates an array of beverages, from steaming teas to icy smoothies, catering to every preference. As a style-conscious individual, you can now make a statement with your beverage choice.

Not just a trendsetter in fashion, this water bottle embraces an eco-conscious ethos too. By choosing this reusable and durable option, you contribute to reducing single-use plastic waste, making it a statement of sustainability as well.

Price: TK1,000
Where to buy: shopflexbd.com
 

Features

water bottle / accessories / stainless

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country