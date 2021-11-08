Say no to paper waste with Rocketbook

Rubaiya Haque
08 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 11:10 am

Say no to paper waste with Rocketbook

You can write on it with the Pilot Frixion pen and once done, wipe the page with a damp cloth and reuse it

Rocketbook. Photo: Collected.
Where to find: Desertcart Bangladesh, Binge BD
Price range: Tk4,429 to Tk8,500

Imagine being a tech-lover and an eco-friendly person who loves to take handwritten notes throughout the day. 

If we tell you that there is a digital notebook that allows you to reuse the pages as many times as you want just by wiping the words and lines, will you believe us? 

Sounds like magic, right? But that is exactly what the Rocketbook does. 

This fascinating notebook comes with 32 pages to 36 pages, depending on the size. Most users rarely need to use more than five pages. 

Why? Because you can write with the Pilot Frixion pen and once done, wipe the page with a damp cloth and reuse it. 

Rocketbook. Photo: Collected.
We found two different sizes available on Desertcart: The Executive is 6 inches by 8.8 inches and the Letter one is 8.5 inches by 11 inches. The Letter is more suitable for students. 

What makes the Rocketbook truly unique is its app. Using it, you can digitise your notes by scanning the QR codes sitting on the bottom of each page and share or save the notes on Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and many other platforms. 

The app is suitable for both iOS and Android. 

Each package will include one Rocketbook, one Pilot Frixion pen and one piece of microfibre. The notebook is available in 10 colours.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars, with most customers amused with its efficiency and how seamlessly the pen glides on the pages. One even called it "literal magic". 

However, the fact that you cannot use the notebook with any regular pen might be a little worrying for you. You can get the replacement for around Tk110 each from Othoba.com or BD Pens. 

The Rocketbook would also be a great gift for writers. We found the best deal on Desertcart Bangladesh, so our recommendation is to get it from there. 

