'Absurdity of notepad screenshots' to end: Elon Musk shares key Twitter update

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 12:24 pm

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk&#039;s twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

In nearly a week of acquisition, Elon Musk-Twitter takeover has been in headlines for layoffs, sacking of top executives, blue tick fee among other reasons. But the world's richest person - who has Tesla, SpaceX and other big firms on his watch - has been trying to draw attention to the big plans he has for the popular social network. One of the latest updates he has shared is tweets may soon be able to include long-form text.

"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," Elon Musk wrote in one of the posts. "Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content," he further added.

This comes a day after he defended his move to sack about 50 per cent of the staff in a huge retrenchment move, stressing that "unfortunately, there's no choice", and the company is losing $4 million per day. "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he said.

Even as top firms - including Audi, General Mills - have been pausing advertising on the social network, Musk has been blaming "activist groups" for the drop in advertising revenue. "Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America. (sic)," he said in a tweet on Friday.

He has also been defiant about his blue-tick fee. "Trash me all day, but it'll cost $8," he said in one of the posts on Saturday.

The tech billionaire also plans to take action on bot accounts.

