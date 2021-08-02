PlayStation 5 (PS5) becomes Sony's fastest selling gaming console ever

PlayStation 5 (PS5) has become Sony's fastest selling gaming console ever despite the fact that there is a severe global chip shortage that has affected production of everything from mobile phones, cars to consoles

PlayStation 5 (PS5). Photo: Collected
Sony's newest gaming console, the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) has crossed a significant milestone. The company has revealed that it has sold 10 million units of its PS5 gaming console globally as of July 18. For reference, the PS5 gaming console made its debut on November 12 last year. This means that the company managed to achieve this feature within eight months of the launch of its gaming console.

With this, the Sony PlayStation 5 has become the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the company said.

It is worth noting that while the Sony PS5 may have been the company's fastest-selling gaming console, it continues to face a severe shortage in markets around the globe owing to the global chip shortage that has disrupted the schedules of a number of companies across the globe.

The PS5 demand remains high in the markets across the globe but the company has so far struggled to satisfy fans and gamers. The device was recently available for pre-orders in India via the Sony Centre, Flipkart and Croma.

"While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE," Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement.

In addition to this, Sony also shared a bunch of milestones around the PS5 launch titles.

The company revealed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies since its launch in November last year, while Returnal has sold more than 560,000 copies since its launch in April this year. Similarly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold more than 1.1 million copies since its launch last month.

The company also shared that MLB The Show 21 from San Diego Studio is the fastest-selling title in franchise history with more than 2 million copies being sold across all platforms. Sony said that the game has reached more than 4 million players since releasing on April 16 this year.

Talking about the future, Sony said that going forward, the lineup of exclusive games coming from the PS Studios will include a new God of War from Santa Monica Studios, Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony Digital, and Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games.

Sony will also release games from the partner companies. The list includes Battlefield 2042 from Electronic Arts, DEATHLOOP from Bethesda, Far Cry 6 From Ubisoft, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab.

