Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Brands

Saadat Shadman Hossain
16 May, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 12:59 pm

Related News

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

The Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect Trap is a pro at getting rid of insects from your home

Saadat Shadman Hossain
16 May, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 12:59 pm
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

It is quite difficult to get rid of pesky insects, even after you have tried everything from electric bats to swatters. Now there might be a product that relieves you from this tension. 

The automatic indoor insect trap is a pro at getting rid of insects from your home. 

It is a pretty classy-looking portable bug trap, almost like an oversized Amazon Alexa. When purchased, you will find a manual, power cord, four Katchy glue boards, and the device itself inside the box. 

Instead of chemicals, the insect trap relies on a UV light to lure insects, and then the suction fan is used to suck the insect inside the device and stick it to the pad. 

According to Katchy, the device will take approximately three days to rid your room of bugs. For that to happen, you need to make sure the room is completely dark when the device is on; otherwise, it will not be quite effective. 

It has an automatic mode and a manual mode. The automatic mode uses a light sensor to detect its surroundings. When there is no light, the insect trap turns on by itself and does its magic. 

Whether or not you will be satisfied with this device depends on what you are expecting from the device. Due to its small size and low fan speed, it cannot capture large bugs. 

However, if mosquitoes, fruit flies, or gnats are your problem, you can rely on the automatic indoor insect trap to deal with them. To get the best results, place it where you have a bug problem, like near a fruit basket. 

It should be noted that this insect trap was specifically built for indoor use, so it will not be useful outdoors like your garden or verandah. After a week or so, it is recommended that you clean your device and clear out the bug trap to get the best results.

Where to find: Ubuy, Desertcart

Price: Tk5,547-Tk10,799

Features

Insects / detect insects / Insect

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

47m | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

1h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

1h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

4h | Videos
Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

4h | Videos
What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

17h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists