Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

It is quite difficult to get rid of pesky insects, even after you have tried everything from electric bats to swatters. Now there might be a product that relieves you from this tension.

The automatic indoor insect trap is a pro at getting rid of insects from your home.

It is a pretty classy-looking portable bug trap, almost like an oversized Amazon Alexa. When purchased, you will find a manual, power cord, four Katchy glue boards, and the device itself inside the box.

Instead of chemicals, the insect trap relies on a UV light to lure insects, and then the suction fan is used to suck the insect inside the device and stick it to the pad.

According to Katchy, the device will take approximately three days to rid your room of bugs. For that to happen, you need to make sure the room is completely dark when the device is on; otherwise, it will not be quite effective.

It has an automatic mode and a manual mode. The automatic mode uses a light sensor to detect its surroundings. When there is no light, the insect trap turns on by itself and does its magic.

Whether or not you will be satisfied with this device depends on what you are expecting from the device. Due to its small size and low fan speed, it cannot capture large bugs.

However, if mosquitoes, fruit flies, or gnats are your problem, you can rely on the automatic indoor insect trap to deal with them. To get the best results, place it where you have a bug problem, like near a fruit basket.

It should be noted that this insect trap was specifically built for indoor use, so it will not be useful outdoors like your garden or verandah. After a week or so, it is recommended that you clean your device and clear out the bug trap to get the best results.

Where to find: Ubuy, Desertcart

Price: Tk5,547-Tk10,799