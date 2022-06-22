New species of dragonfly found in Bangladesh

A group of researchers from Dhaka University have discovered a new species of dragonfly in Bangladesh.

The discovery was recently made public in the Bangladesh Journal of Zoology – a scientific research journal published by the Bangladesh Zoological Society.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we continued to collect information about the free movement of animals in nature. This is how we first confirmed the presence of this dragonfly from Jamalpur on 20 June 2020," said Ashikur Rahman Sami, a wildlife research student at the Zoology department of Dhaka University.

"From its appearance, we understood at once that it was something different," he said adding that their teachers' later confirmed that their hunch was right and it was identified to be a member of Platygomphus Dolabratus species.

Later, Ripon Chandra Roy, another student at the Dhaka University's Zoology Department found a similar dragonfly in Dinajpur.

Although not completely a new discovery globally, researchers from Dhaka University struggled to find information on the dragonfly initially and had to look into books from the 1930s for relevant data.

The discovered dragonflies were both male with black stripes on yellow body and had green eyes.

The dragonflies will soon be given a Bangla name, researchers said.