Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

Brands

Eshadi Sharif
21 November, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:56 am

Noya sells handmade jewelleries with illustrations of sceneries, objects and characters

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Accessories usually tie up all loose ends of a look and bring everything together. But what if the accessories themselves became the focal point of an outfit? How would that work?

Noya is a brand that brings whimsical beauty to accessories through minimalist designs. Founder Jesmin Akter Nishi started the brand in 2021 as an outlet for her arts and crafts. Her handmade jewelleries encapsulate her illustrations of sceneries, objects, and even characters. The jewelleries are made from resin, handmade clay, beads, and other materials.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dupurbela necklace

The Dupurbela necklace is a three-part necklace with a clay base and is coated with resin. The illustration within the pendant is hand painted. The necklace is held together with a tassel.

The art within depicts a scenery of clothes drying under the sun, blowing in the wind, with a tree hanging over them. The picture is an ode to the artist's own childhood and where she grew up. 

Even though the ornament has a minimalist art style, the three-part pendant makes it a standout piece. The combination of the tassel and the design makes it the perfect piece to go with a simple saree. 

Price: Tk950

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tuktuk brooch

The Tuktuk brooch is inspired by a character the artist developed early on in her life, which she fleshed out through her craft. 

The brooch itself is hand painted over clay. The best way to flaunt this beautiful piece is to pin it to your bag or purse, so you can carry it with you all the time. Moreover, if you want to wear it as an ornament, it is also available as a pendant.

Price: Tk320

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Starry Night necklace

The Starry Night necklace is part of Noya's unisex iIllustrated pendant series. It depicts an image of a moon surrounded by blue hues of the night. The necklace is hand painted over clay and is coated with resin for protection.

The chain itself is 12 inches and the pendant is 1.25 inches. Since the bottom side is coloured in subtle hues, you can wear it both ways. 

Price: Tk480

Where to find: You can find Noya on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/noya.jesmin

