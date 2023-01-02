A new calendar for the new year!

Eshadi Sharif
02 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 12:13 pm

A new calendar for the new year!

Instead of waiting for drab calendars from work, get one that truly reflects your taste

Eshadi Sharif
02 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 12:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The new year is finally here! It is time to write down your resolutions, renew gym memberships, and of course, get a new calendar for the year. 

Some artists have made it a custom to release new calendars every year, and many of their fans wait in anticipation.

So, this year, instead of waiting for drab calendars from work, get one that truly reflects your taste. 

Wooden Dreams

The artist behind the store Nazneen Meem is a master of artworks which resemble illustrations from a story book. For this year's calendar, she emphasises on the concept of Bangaliyana.

The calendar's illustrations are rooted in Bangalee culture – such as a plate of phuchka, jars of achar, a metal kettle next to a cup of tea, and a plate of shingara. It has a dimension of 5.2 x 7 inches, and makes the perfect desk calendar.

Price: Tk 500

Where to find: facebook.com/woodendreamss

Made With Love

The artists behind the stationery shop 'Made With Love' are experts at illustrating floral art. Every piece looks wistful and as if it is a part of nature. 

For this year's calendar, the store focused on serene gardenscapes and beautiful blooms. You will find vibrant illustrations depicting wildflowers and growing foliage. 

It is a desk calendar that comes with a notepad attached on the side so you can track your goals and reminders throughout the day. 

Price: Tk 380

Where to find: facebook.com/MadewithLoveBD

Biproteep

Apon Joarder, the mind behind Biproteep, considered the lifespan of a calendar while designing this one. We often reuse calendar papers as book covers. And with that spirit, he created multi-use calendars featuring illustrations of different landmarks of Bangladesh.

You can easily tear off the illustration from the calendar and use it as a postcard. The calendars can be reused and even become memorabilia for the user.

The desk calendar is 9 x 4 inches, the postcards are 6 x 4 inches, and the pocket card is 3 x 4 inches.

Price: Tk 350

Where to find:.facebook.com/SMProducts.bd  or facebook.com/beprootip

 

