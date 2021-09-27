Inside PUMA store at Dhanmondi

Popular German sports brand PUMA, along with its exclusive franchise partner DBL Group, has launched its second sales centre in the Dhanmondi area of the capital on 26 September.

A vast range of lifestyle products such as sneakers, bags, running shoes, walking shoes, t-shirts, running & training fitness lineups are also available at the new Dhanmondi 27 outlet.

Like the Banani outlet, the Dhanmondi outlet has also been decorated following all the guidelines of PUMA Global.

Photo: DBL Group

Reportedly, the brand has plans for more stores in Dhaka to transcend the culture of business and sports along with PUMA's rich heritage and cultural authenticity to facilitate the best experience for the consumers of Bangladesh.

Photo: DBL Group

DBL Group Chairman Abdul Wahed, Vice-Chairman M A Rahim, Deputy Managing Director & Group CEO M A Quader, and other high officials were present at the event.

Photo: DBL Group

PUMA made its entry into the Bangladesh market on 7 April 2019 with the launch of the brand's first flagship store in Banani. This store is amongst one of PUMA's biggest stores in South East Asia.

Photo: DBL Group

Spread over 2200 square feet, the outlet showcases the widest array of the company's latest performance and sport-style products.

Photo: DBL Group

PUMA brand was established in 1948 and currently has business in more than 120 countries and produced employment for 14,300 people across the world. PUMA is becoming the most desirable sports brand in the world.

Photo: DBL Group

The brand is focusing on bringing distinctive designs and a global outlook to each product range by blending influences of sport, lifestyle and fashion. This exciting launch will open up further avenues for the brand.