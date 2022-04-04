Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

In this day and age, leisure time is as precious as gold, valuable yet rare. Yet, whether you are spending your free time alone or with others, Kraftz has a range of products to make sure you are always making the most out of it.

From competitive games, activities for the little ones to companions for our favourite novels, Kraftz has it all. The shop aims to help people find a moment to escape in, away from the stress of life.

If you are unsure where to start, we have a list of items like interesting board games and magnetic bookmarks from Kraftz that will liven up your leisure time.

Innocent Until Proven Guilty and The Haunted House of Gulmondi

Price: Tk660 and Tk1,200

If you are getting bored of the same old rotation of games, you can try some of the exclusive board games created by the Kraftz team.

Their best selling board games are Innocent Until Proven Guilty and The Haunted House of Gulmondi. Innocent Until Proven Guilty is a role-playing game that you will enjoy playing with friends.

Photo: Collected

It is based on a crime committed in the fictional city of Gulmondi by a burglar. The players can either become a civilian, a burglar, or a police. Players are given character cards and have to stay in character while the police have to find the burglar among the citizens.

The Haunted House of Gulmondi is a competitive team-based game where treasure hunters are on a mission to collect treasure. However, the opposing team is of the ghosts who try to stop the treasure hunters.

You will not have to worry about the fun getting lost in the learning curve of a new game as they have sufficient facilities to help you learn how to play. Their YouTube channel, KRAOS Bangladesh, has tutorials for their games and guides to help you select which game will be best for you.

Get creative with colouring plates

Price: Tk660

Regardless of whether you are looking for something to nourish the creativity in your juniors or an activity to let your mind wander, these Colouring Plates are what you need. They are made of high-quality plastic wood so you can display your work of art afterwards.

You can also use any type of colours on the plates, but markers, watercolour markers, colour pencils, pens and crayons work best.

Kraftz has introduced Colouring Plates sets for juniors with fun illustrations such as adorable tigers and elephants, ready to be coloured.

Photo: Collected

They made a set dedicated just for children, not just because of the illustrations but also because of how they are designed. The ones for juniors have eight edges, cutting the corners off so that it is safe for kids.

In contrast, their regular Colouring Plates have more intricate designs for people of all ages to colour in and relax their minds.

Magnetic bookmarks, a book's best friend

Price: Tk150

You can now switch from classic bookmarks, or even cards and receipts, to cool magnetic bookmarks. The magnetic bookmark is smaller than your average bookmark but it grips onto the pages with magnets, ensuring that it will not fall out.

Photo: Collected

For those who are into the aesthetic appeal of bookmarks, Kraftz has an enormous collection of designs for you to choose from and express yourself.

Where to buy

You can buy these form Unimart and Kraos Bangladesh or you could order online from https://www.facebook.com/Kraftzbd