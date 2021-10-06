Energy saving electronic appliances for your home

Nowadays, while buying electric home appliances, we often look for eco-friendly ones and those with energy-saving features.

Manufacturers also try to adapt to green technology and ensure their products do not harm the environment as much.

The following four eco-friendly electrical home appliances offer comfort and lower your electricity bill with minimum energy consumption.

Samsung Washing Machine

Price: Tk96,000 (approx)

Where to find: Samsung showroom, Othoba.com

When it comes to washing your clothes, Samsung's fully Automatic WF906U4SAGD 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine is one of the best models available in the market. Durability and low energy consumption are its key features.

This washing machine does not contain the conventional model motors of Samsung.

Rather, it has the latest brushless digital inverter motor. So, it runs at cooler temperatures and consumes less energy and saves electricity bills.

This stainless steel based washing machine is built with an 'Eco Bubble Wash' method to wash and dry clothes.

In less than an hour (59 mins), it ensures powerful cleaning and intensive stain removal.

Its breakthrough 'Eco Bubble' technology spumes detergent with air and water and generates cleansing bubbles before the cleaning cycle begins.

Compared to concentrated detergent, these bubbles penetrate fabrics faster and more effectively.

We often prefer warm water to clean our water-repellent fabrics. But with this model, you can wash any fabric effectively in cool water.

Its upgraded diamond-shaped drum helps to gently wash clothes and small water exit holes protect clothes from damage.

Originated in South Korea, this washing machine comes in a sophisticated Inox colour. It is available in Samsung Electra Showrooms all over the country.

The actual prize in Bangladesh is Tk96,000. However, it ranges from Tk86,000 to Tk95,000 in different retail showrooms and online shops.

So, if you want a simple spin and rinse or just a handy quick wash, this washing machine is the best option.

LG Dual Inverter AC

Price: Tk88,800

Where to find: LG showroom, Daraz

Although the year is ending in two months, the weather is quite hot and humid and you can still decorate your room with an air-conditioner.

If you want to purchase an eco-friendly AC among many varieties and brands, then do not think much before bringing home the LG Dual Inverter 1.5 Ton AC, LG S4UQ12JA3AC.

This air conditioner has an active energy control facility and saves up to 70% energy.

Built with 'LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor' and a Varied Speed Dual Rotary, this AC has a wider rotational frequency, thus saving more energy along with a higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors.

It has an advanced LG Gold Fin™ anti-corrosive condenser that ensures higher corrosion resistance and expands heat exchanger durability for a longer time.

In addition, this condenser prevents dust, sand, smoke and chemicals from entering your AC and withstands the effects of any such corrosive elements. As a result, this facility gives your air conditioner a better life span.

This AC operates super silently, giving you much peace and comfort while cooling your surroundings.

LG Dual Inverter AC is available at LG Butterfly showrooms and various online shops. The official price is Tk88,800 with instalment and EMI facilities.

Walton non-frost refrigerator

Price: Tk84,900

Where to find: Walton showroom

A refrigerator is undoubtedly one of the most essential home appliances.

If you are looking for an eco-friendly refrigerator, tech giant Walton has recently released the non-frost 6A9 model with maximum eco-friendly efficiency and made with green technology.

This model is built with an extensive energy-saving intelligent inverter compressor along with a completely eco-friendly R600A refrigerant free from CFC and HFC.

The main feature of this smart fridge includes keeping food germ-free with its intelligent germ termination ioniser system, and it can be controlled by mobile phone from anywhere in the world.

Also, if you keep the fridge door open for more than one minute, an alarm system will ring automatically.

Its intelligent inverter technology saves 50% more energy than most conventional non-frost refrigerators.

Besides, its Artificial Intelligence-based 3D matrix speed optimisation technology ensures maximum cooling effect with optimum power consumption. It can also be connected with Wi-Fi.

Currently, the non-frost 6A9 model is available at Walton showrooms. The official price is Tk84,900. It is designed with a side-by-side door made of tempered glass. The upper refrigerator compartment consists of five shelves with a unique interior lamp, as does the freezer compartment.

Bosch Dishwasher

Price: Tk66,900

Where to find: Transcom electronic showroom

If you want to clean your dishes and save energy at the same time, then Bosch Dishwasher SMS50E92GC is the right pick for you.

This kitchen appliance has a rotary speed sensor that recognises the water level. Usually, for bigger loads, you need more water to soak the dishes and for smaller loads, less water is enough for rinsing.

The load sensor provides optimal water usage even for half-loads or partial loads, saving water and electricity.

It also has an economical EcoSilence DriveTM. This addition is exceptionally quiet, efficient and guarantees low electricity consumption. It works without brushes.

For your delicate glassware, this Bosch dishwasher has glass protection technology, which prevents glass corrosion and ensures that glass dishes are always washed with care.

In addition, this stainless steel based appliance adds more adjustment options and maximum flexibility with the triple Rackmatic system.

Its AquaSensor facility regulates water usage depending on the type and degree of soiling. It uses light beams to manage the rinse.

Its half-load option does not keep you waiting for the dishwasher to be full. For fewer dishes, this option saves water and time.

The actual price of this dishwasher is Tk66,900 and you can purchase it from retailer electronic showrooms or through online shops. But be careful about guarantee documents and other papers before making the payment.

ECO+ water heater

Price: Tk10,750

Where to find: Butterfly showroom, Eco+ showroom

This ECO+ geyser has a 40-liter water capacity. Its actual price is Tk10,750 but it is also available at six months EMI at 0% interest. It has an energy efficiency enhancer feature hence it consumes less electricity.

A usual water heater consumes 4,000 watts per hour, whereas the ECO+ consumes only 1,500 to 2,000 watts, saving up to 50% energy.

The installation process is explained in detail in the manual so any local plumber can set it up. The enamel coated tank protects it from overheating and can work for long hours. Its long-life magnesium rod protects it from electric shock. Within seven to 10 minutes, it can heat the water and can keep it warm for the next few hours.

Though it has a temperature, heating and power indicator, the geyser is basically automatic and will turn off by itself. It also is IPX4 certified, meaning the geyser is waterproof so there is no worry of it getting damaged from water splashing. The ECO+ water heater has received three stars from users due to its practicality.

Walton room heater

Price: Tk4,700

Where to find: Walton showroom

Winter is coming, so maybe you are looking to purchase a room heater on a budget friendly price. Having said that, local brand Walton has come very handy. Within a range of Tk5,000, it has launched a room heater, WRH-PTC301W, that got the attention of the users and received good ratings.

Although normal room heaters consume around 1500 Watt, this device uses around 1000 Watt. So, it saves your electricity bill up to 30 percent.

It has a remote control to change its mode into fan, warm and hot. The LED display always shows the room temperature. If the device heats up for too long, it has a safety tip-over switch to keep you safe.

Though it is a room heater, you can use it during summer as a fan. It has a timer that can be set for up to eight hours. Interestingly, it does not create any noise, allowing you to have a sound sleep at night with the heater turned on. Additionally, Walton provides six months after-sales service.

Kiam Induction Cooker

Price: Tk3,200-Tk3,500

Where to find: Daraz, Othoba.com

Do you know how much heat a gas stove or electric cooktop consumes? Only around 65% to 70% heat is used for the actual cooking but with an induction cooker you can use 85 to 90% of the heat.

This makes induction cooking a lot more energy-efficient and popular. Among many brands, Kiam, model K-9010, is quite reasonably priced. It has a super large coil panel and high thermal reading that helps induce heat. The top panel is made of integral toughened-glass which is super heat resistant and can resist discolouration. It also has a display that shows electricity consumption.

The various levels of heat adjustment, within 60 degree Celsius to 270 degree Celsius, and it allows you to cook on high, medium, semi-medium and low flame by simply touching the auto sensor display. It also has auto shut-off and overheat safety protection that keeps you safe.