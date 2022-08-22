Eco-nut: Where beauty meets functionality

There is more to good home decor than just looking pretty; it should also serve a purpose. Eco-nut, a brand that fulfils all your home decor needs, has found the perfect way to make functional things beautiful, and beautiful items functional.

Eco-nut is an environment-conscious brand based in Dhaka, which was founded in 2021 by Asif Rahman and Soma Surovi Zannat. Their stylish products are designed and manufactured by themselves from scratch. The store carries staple furniture to show pieces that are sure to liven up your home.

Photo: Courtesy

Here we have listed some of our favourite products.

Wooden Cat House Table and Dog Bed Sofa

One thing is true, most animal lovers think of their furry friends before themselves.

If you have a cat, you know that they love curling up in the nooks and crannies in your home. It is time to upgrade their shoe-box hideout with Eco-nut's Wooden Cat House Table. The item is essentially a small table with a space at the bottom for your cat to laze around in.

Photo: Courtesy

You can use it as a bedside table and put your books and lamp on it. The cat can comfortably enter the space, and the surrounding walls are closed, ensuring that your cat feels safe at all times. It has a height of 20 inches, a width of 16 inches, and a depth of 15 inches.

Their Dog Bed Sofa is a cosy and compact bed for dogs. The design is simple and minimalistic and comes with a soft cushion. The simple design ensures a hassle-free setup and can easily blend with your existing furniture. Depending on customer preference and availability of materials, this furniture is made using either wood or processed wood. It has a height of 15 inches, a width of 27 inches, and a depth of 20 inches.

Price: Wooden Cat House: Tk3,999

Dog Bed Sofa: Tk2,900

Hand Painted Mud Tub

The main motive behind the Mud tub is to discourage the use of plastic, which is very harmful to the environment. On top of that, they are painted with vibrant hand-painted designs so that the plant pots are not just mere containers for plants; they become a part of the decor.

Photo: Courtesy

The unique aspect of the tubs are the artwork on them. It is a mixture of many art forms, and you will find designs inspired by folk art, nakshi katha, and even rickshaw painting. Do not be surprised if you stumble upon artwork with a touch of Madhubani and Mithila art.

The co-founder, Soma Surovi Zannat, makes the paintings in-house, and a lot of time and dedication is put into each tub. That is why they only take orders for a few and do not go for mass production.

Photo: Courtesy

Price: Tk350 - Tk700 (depending on the artwork)

Wall Rack

The wall rack looks different from what we are used to seeing. It is a rack inspired by the shape of a house, with rectangular shelves and one small triangular opening. The shelf is perfect for your knick-knacks and books while bringing a homely feeling to your space.

Photo: Courtesy

If you have a compact-sized home, the wall rack can help save floor space for your essentials. It also comes with a handy spotlight, making it a focal point of your decor. The wall rack has a height of 37.5 inches, a length of 42 inches, and a width of 6.5 inches.

Price: Tk4,900

Where to buy: https://www.facebook.com/econutbd