A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

Brands

Rubaiya Haque
13 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:36 pm

Related News

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

The Eufy robot vacuum cleaner has multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling feature

Rubaiya Haque
13 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:36 pm
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

Where to find: UBuy, Desertcart Bangladesh

Price: Tk20,000 to Tk25,000 

Eufy RoboVac 11S is a robot vacuum cleaner that promises to thoroughly clean your house and make your life easier.  

One of the users on Amazon commented "Eufy bumped into everything like a drunken, mischievous toddler and I ended up emptying the bin six times on that initial run, much to my horror. Where did all this filth come from?" 

However, we also found plenty of other reviews where users talked about how this product's performance amazed them.  

Forget the manual labour 

The RoboVac cleaner will convert your dusting hours into a relaxing self-time. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you can watch TV. You do not even need to empty the dustbin in between for 100 minutes straight. 

Automatic charging system 

If you are someone who struggles to remember to put devices on charge, with this cleaner, you will be worry free. When it is low on power, it will automatically go to the charging base and recharge until the battery is full. 

Intelligent cleaning feature 

The sensors in the machine will increase the suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed. The drop-sensing technology protects the vacuum cleaner from getting damaged while cleaning stairs. You can also pre-set the time to clean. 

Comes with a sleek look 

The vacuum cleaner not only does the job of a superhero to make your home shine in every corner, but the scratch-free tempered glass also gives it a smart look. 

Drawbacks 

The device has a rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon. Almost every reviewer seemed glad about this purchase. However, some dog owners claimed that the device irritated their pets. One also complained that the cleaner bumps into dark-coloured furniture. 

To buy or not to buy?

In our opinion, the cleaner is not a must for Tk20,000. However, if you want to give yourself some free-time, this device may be worth giving it a try. We found the best deal on UBuy.

Features

Vaccum cleaner / Flooring / home

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief