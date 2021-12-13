A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

Where to find: UBuy, Desertcart Bangladesh

Price: Tk20,000 to Tk25,000

Eufy RoboVac 11S is a robot vacuum cleaner that promises to thoroughly clean your house and make your life easier.

One of the users on Amazon commented "Eufy bumped into everything like a drunken, mischievous toddler and I ended up emptying the bin six times on that initial run, much to my horror. Where did all this filth come from?"

However, we also found plenty of other reviews where users talked about how this product's performance amazed them.

Forget the manual labour

The RoboVac cleaner will convert your dusting hours into a relaxing self-time. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you can watch TV. You do not even need to empty the dustbin in between for 100 minutes straight.

Automatic charging system

If you are someone who struggles to remember to put devices on charge, with this cleaner, you will be worry free. When it is low on power, it will automatically go to the charging base and recharge until the battery is full.

Intelligent cleaning feature

The sensors in the machine will increase the suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed. The drop-sensing technology protects the vacuum cleaner from getting damaged while cleaning stairs. You can also pre-set the time to clean.

Comes with a sleek look

The vacuum cleaner not only does the job of a superhero to make your home shine in every corner, but the scratch-free tempered glass also gives it a smart look.

Drawbacks

The device has a rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon. Almost every reviewer seemed glad about this purchase. However, some dog owners claimed that the device irritated their pets. One also complained that the cleaner bumps into dark-coloured furniture.

To buy or not to buy?

In our opinion, the cleaner is not a must for Tk20,000. However, if you want to give yourself some free-time, this device may be worth giving it a try. We found the best deal on UBuy.