Find out if ageing-in-place is right for you

As the Kishore Kumar song goes, "Aane wala pal jaane wala hai," time passes swiftly we all age and become vulnerable to many things.

However, if the place we choose to stay and grow old in meets some requirements, the journey will become safer and smoother.

Ageing-in-place according to the US Centers for Disease Control is "the ability to live in one's own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level."

If you are planning to stay in your home for as long as possible, you should consider your health, the safety of your home, and the resources available in your community.

A health newsletter from the Harvard Medical School suggests that you ask yourself the following questions before deciding on living out your days in your home:

1. Do you have any physical health conditions that might limit your mobility, such as arthritis?

2. Do you have any conditions that could affect your mental function, such as Alzheimer's or another type of dementia?

3. Does your home have features that could make it hard to get around safely, such as stairs, narrow doorways, or poorly lit areas?

4. Would home modifications be too expensive for you to afford?

5. Do you live alone?

6. Do your children or other family members live more than 30 miles away?

7. Do you live beyond walking distance from parks and other safe recreational areas?

8. Are you responsible for all the care and maintenance of your home, including gardening and snow removal?

9. Have you stopped driving?

If you answer "yes" to any of the above questions, talk with your doctor, share the answers with your family and consider reaching out to an ageing-in-place specialist who might also be able to help determine if remaining in your home is a safe option for you.