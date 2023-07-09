Find out if ageing-in-place is right for you

Health

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 01:48 pm

Related News

Find out if ageing-in-place is right for you

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 01:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As the Kishore Kumar song goes, "Aane wala pal jaane wala hai," time passes swiftly we all age and become vulnerable to many things.

However, if the place we choose to stay and grow old in meets some requirements, the journey will become safer and smoother.

Ageing-in-place according to the US Centers for Disease Control is "the ability to live in one's own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level."

If you are planning to stay in your home for as long as possible, you should consider your health, the safety of your home, and the resources available in your community.

A health newsletter from the Harvard Medical School suggests that you ask yourself the following questions before deciding on living out your days in your home:

1. Do you have any physical health conditions that might limit your mobility, such as arthritis?

2. Do you have any conditions that could affect your mental function, such as Alzheimer's or another type of dementia?

3. Does your home have features that could make it hard to get around safely, such as stairs, narrow doorways, or poorly lit areas?

4. Would home modifications be too expensive for you to afford?

5. Do you live alone?

6. Do your children or other family members live more than 30 miles away?

7. Do you live beyond walking distance from parks and other safe recreational areas?

8. Are you responsible for all the care and maintenance of your home, including gardening and snow removal?

9. Have you stopped driving?

If you answer "yes" to any of the above questions, talk with your doctor, share the answers with your family and consider reaching out to an ageing-in-place specialist who might also be able to help determine if remaining in your home is a safe option for you.

Top News

Executive Fitness / sign of ageing / home / Living

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

1h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

6h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

1h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

18h | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

19h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020